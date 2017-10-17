Will Hall and Oates Make Their Broadway Dreams Come True?

A cast of Broadway faves are currently taking part in a developmental presentation of a brand new musical.

In what appears to be another rockin' night at the theatre, Chris D'Arienzo, creator of the heavy metal hit, Rock of Ages, is currently at work on "The Untitled Hall & Oates Musical," A.K.A. Maneater, in New York.

Participating in the workshop are former Rock of Ages stars Amy Spanger and James Carpinello, joined by Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz, Caissie Levy, Nick Cordero and Adam Dannheisser.

In an Instagram post, Spanger shared a snapshot of the exciting cast hard at work on the new tuner, but only time will tell if this Hall and Oats musical will make its Broadway dreams come true!

Trouble. #maneater #hallandoats ??@nickcordero A post shared by Amy Spanger (@amy_spanger) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

