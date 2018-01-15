Will Hal Prince-Helmed EVITA Bring Its Rainbow Tour to Broadway?

So what happens now for Hal Prince's international tour of EVITA? Broadway- according to a recent interview with the Straits Times. The production, which opened in Johannesburg, South Africa last fall, and which was reviewed by BroadwayWorld during its Cape Town stop last month, is on its way to play Singapore, Australia and Japan, before bringing the Rainbow tour home to Broadway.

"There is a saying here, 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it.' I believe Evita is close to perfect and I'm a tad embarrassed saying that, but it has been reflected in the comments of so many people who have seen it."

Click here to read the full interview.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's seven-time Tony Award-winning musical EVITA charts the rags-to-riches rise of the First Lady of Argentina, who won the love of her countrymen after marrying military leader-turned-president, Juan Peron. Set in Buenos Aires between 1934 and 1952, the musical follows Eva Duarte Perón on a passionate and tragic journey from her humble beginnings as a fatherless child through her fame as an ambitious actress and the most powerful woman in Latin America to a saint-like figure after her death from cancer at the age of 33.

EVITA is led by British stage star Emma Kingston (IN THE HEIGHTS, LES MISÉRABLES, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), who was personally chosen by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and Hal Prince, to play Eva Perón. South Africa's Jonathan Roxmouth (SWEENEY TODD, SUNSET BOULEVARD, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) plays Che, and Robert Finlayson (ASPECTS OF LOVE, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MISS SAIGON) is Perón.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles