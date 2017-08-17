Will Adam Driver Make His Broadway Return in Lanford Wilson's BURN THIS?

Michael Riedel of the New York Post has reported on rumors that, "Girls" and "Star Wars," star, Adam Driver, has expressed interest in starring in a revival of Lanford Wilson's play "Burn This."

Last summer, BroadwayWorld reported that Jake Gyllenhaal would return to Broadway to star in Lanford Wilson's 1987 play BURN THIS. The gossip column also reported that HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH director Michael Mayer was attached as well. The production was postponed following the announcement due to scheduling conflicts with Gyllenhaal.

BURN THIS premiered Off-Broadway in 1987, at Theatre 890. Directed by Marshall W. Mason, the cast featured Jonathan Hogan, Joan Allen, John Malkovich, and Lou Liberatore. The play transferred to Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre later that same year. The cast reprised their roles for the Broadway production. Allen Won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play, and Liberatore was nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play. Drama Desk Award nominations went to Liberatore and Malkovich.

The Signature Theatre Company revival, directed by James Houghton, opened in 2002 at the Union Square Theatre. The cast featured Edward Norton, Catherine Keener, Ty Burrell, and Dallas Roberts. Norton won an Obie Award and both he and the production received Lucille Lortel Award nominations.

