What, Like It's Hard? Maris McCulley Will Lead LEGALLY BLONDE on Tour
America's favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who's in charge (again) as Legally Blonde - The Musical hits the road in 2019, bend-and-snapping its way to more than 40 cities across the U.S. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway's brightest heroine
Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be BOTH legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.
Maris McCulleystars as the fashion-obsessed go-getter Elle Woods. She is joined by Woody Minshew as Emmett, James Oblak as Warner, Jill Taylor Anthony as Paulette, Christopher Carsten as Professor Callahan, and Berlande Millus as Vivienne. Rounding out the cast are Kolten Bell, Pasqualino Beltempo, Andee Buccheri, J Ryan Carroll, Sy Chounchaisit, Nora Elkind, Megan Hoxie, Kayla Jenerson, Brian Cedric Jones, Nicole Jones, Jacob Melssen, Graham Mortier, Tiffany O'Connor, Kwasi Perry, Dorian Quinn, Amy Romero, Jet Thomas, Eduardo Uribe, andChelsea Lorraine Wargo.
Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blondewarms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!
The 2019 National Tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeff Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, lighting by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Derek Lockwood, video design by Jon Infante, and casting by Alison Franck.
Legally Blonde - The Musical2019 National Tour Dates:
- Orange, TX | January 19 | Lutcher Theater
- San Antonio, TX | January 22 | Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
- Midland, TX | January 23 | Wagner Noel PAC
- Phoenix, AZ | January 25 - 27 | Orpheum Theatre
- San Angelo, TX | January 29 | San Angelo PAC
- McAllen, TX | January 30 | McAllen PAC
- Columbia, MO | February 1 | Jesse Auditorium, University of Missouri
- Manhattan, KS | February 2 | McCain Auditorium
- Bartlesville, OK | February 3 | Bartlesville Community Center
- St. Louis, MO | February 4 | Peabody Opera House
- Rockford, IL | February 5 | Coronado PAC
- Richmond, KY | February 7 | EKU Center for the Arts
- Akron, OH | February 8 | Akron Civic Theatre
- Detroit, MI | February 9 | Fox Theatre
- New Bedford, MA | February 11 | Zeiterion PAC
- Portland, ME | February 13 & 14 | Merrill Auditorium
- Waterbury, CT | February 15 & 16 | Palace Theater
- York, PA | February 17 | Appell Center for the Performing Arts
- Charleston, WV | February 19 | Clay Center
- Johnstown, PA | February 20 | Pasquerilla PAC
- Red Bank, NJ | February 21 & 22 | Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Wilmington, DE | February 23 & 24 | The Playhouse
- Statesboro, GA | March 4 | PAC at GA Southern
- Orange Park, FL | March 5 | Thrasher-Horne Center
- Avon Park, FL | March 7 | Alan Jay Wildstein PAC
- Fort Pierce, FL | March 8 | Sunrise Theater
- Cutler Bay, FL | March 9 | South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
- Clearwater, FL | March 10 | Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Salem, OR | March 19 | Elsinore Theatre
- Tacoma, WA | March 20 | Pantages Theater
- Spokane, WA | March 21 | INB PAC
- Yakima, WA | March 22 & 23 | The Capitol Theatre
- Bellingham, WA | March 24 | Mt. Baker Theatre
- Burnsville, MN | March 27 & 28 | The Ames Center
- Green Bay, WI | March 29 | Weidner Center for the Performing Arts
- Milwaukee, WI | March 30 | Riverside Theater
- Toledo, OH | March 31 | Valentine Theatre
- Cedar Rapids, IA | April 1 | Paramount Theatre
- Sioux City, IA | April 2 | Orpheum Theatre
- Folsom, CA | April 5 - 7 | Harris Center for the Arts
- Santa Barbara, CA | April 9 & 10 | The Granada Theatre
- Thousand Oaks, CA | April 11 - 14 | Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
For more information, visit www.BlondeOnTour.com.