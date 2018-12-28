What, Like It's Hard? Maris McCulley Will Lead LEGALLY BLONDE on Tour

America's favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who's in charge (again) as Legally Blonde - The Musical hits the road in 2019, bend-and-snapping its way to more than 40 cities across the U.S. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway's brightest heroine

Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be BOTH legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Maris McCulleystars as the fashion-obsessed go-getter Elle Woods. She is joined by Woody Minshew as Emmett, James Oblak as Warner, Jill Taylor Anthony as Paulette, Christopher Carsten as Professor Callahan, and Berlande Millus as Vivienne. Rounding out the cast are Kolten Bell, Pasqualino Beltempo, Andee Buccheri, J Ryan Carroll, Sy Chounchaisit, Nora Elkind, Megan Hoxie, Kayla Jenerson, Brian Cedric Jones, Nicole Jones, Jacob Melssen, Graham Mortier, Tiffany O'Connor, Kwasi Perry, Dorian Quinn, Amy Romero, Jet Thomas, Eduardo Uribe, andChelsea Lorraine Wargo.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blondewarms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

The 2019 National Tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeff Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, lighting by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Derek Lockwood, video design by Jon Infante, and casting by Alison Franck.

Legally Blonde - The Musical2019 National Tour Dates:

Orange, TX | January 19 | Lutcher Theater

San Antonio, TX | January 22 | Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Midland, TX | January 23 | Wagner Noel PAC

Phoenix, AZ | January 25 - 27 | Orpheum Theatre

San Angelo, TX | January 29 | San Angelo PAC

McAllen, TX | January 30 | McAllen PAC

Columbia, MO | February 1 | Jesse Auditorium, University of Missouri

Manhattan, KS | February 2 | McCain Auditorium

Bartlesville, OK | February 3 | Bartlesville Community Center

St. Louis, MO | February 4 | Peabody Opera House

Rockford, IL | February 5 | Coronado PAC

Richmond, KY | February 7 | EKU Center for the Arts

Akron, OH | February 8 | Akron Civic Theatre

Detroit, MI | February 9 | Fox Theatre

New Bedford, MA | February 11 | Zeiterion PAC

Portland, ME | February 13 & 14 | Merrill Auditorium

Waterbury, CT | February 15 & 16 | Palace Theater

York, PA | February 17 | Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Charleston, WV | February 19 | Clay Center

Johnstown, PA | February 20 | Pasquerilla PAC

Red Bank, NJ | February 21 & 22 | Count Basie Center for the Arts

Wilmington, DE | February 23 & 24 | The Playhouse

Statesboro, GA | March 4 | PAC at GA Southern

Orange Park, FL | March 5 | Thrasher-Horne Center

Avon Park, FL | March 7 | Alan Jay Wildstein PAC

Fort Pierce, FL | March 8 | Sunrise Theater

Cutler Bay, FL | March 9 | South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

Clearwater, FL | March 10 | Ruth Eckerd Hall

Salem, OR | March 19 | Elsinore Theatre

Tacoma, WA | March 20 | Pantages Theater

Spokane, WA | March 21 | INB PAC

Yakima, WA | March 22 & 23 | The Capitol Theatre

Bellingham, WA | March 24 | Mt. Baker Theatre

Burnsville, MN | March 27 & 28 | The Ames Center

Green Bay, WI | March 29 | Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

Milwaukee, WI | March 30 | Riverside Theater

Toledo, OH | March 31 | Valentine Theatre

Cedar Rapids, IA | April 1 | Paramount Theatre

Sioux City, IA | April 2 | Orpheum Theatre

Folsom, CA | April 5 - 7 | Harris Center for the Arts

Santa Barbara, CA | April 9 & 10 | The Granada Theatre

Thousand Oaks, CA | April 11 - 14 | Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

For more information, visit www.BlondeOnTour.com.

