Wet Ink Ensemble Gives Concert Of Premieres at The DiMenna Center Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Oct. 18, 2022  
New York City-based new music collective Wet Ink Ensemble continues its 2022-2023 season with a program of new and recent works written Artist-in-Residence Rick Burkhardt and members of the ensemble on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 7:30pm at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music's Benzaquen Hall. The works, performed by Wet Ink's core octet of composer/performer virtuosos, showcase the unique range and versatility of Wet Ink's musicians.

The program features the world premiere of a new octet by composer and Wet Ink cellist Mariel Roberts, along with two New York premieres - So Many Ways by Alex Mincek, an octet that balances Mincek's characteristic hyper-detailed precision and explosive exuberance with delicate lyricism, and the atmospheric soundscapes of Sam Pluta's quintet Star Taker. The program concludes with Prologue by 2022-23 Artist-In-Residence Rick Burkhardt, a quartet that showcases Burkhardt's flare for theatrical chamber music.

Wet Ink Ensemble's Artist-in-Residence (AIR) program provides an open platform for composer-performers who are invited to create new work for and with Wet Ink, perform with the ensemble, present their own solo projects and bands, and work with Wet Ink's open, collaborative model in any way that they find meaningful. Wet Ink Ensemble's three new Artists-in-Residence for 2022-2023 are: Obie award-winning theater artist Rick Burkhardt, composer and drummer Vicente Hansen Atria, and saxophonist and composer Ingrid Laubrock. Previous AIRs include Charmaine Lee, Katherine Young, and Nick Dunston.

Wet Ink Presents: Fall Premieres (Roberts / Pluta / Mincek)
Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 7:30pm
Benzaquen Hall, The DiMenna Center | 450 W. 37th St. | New York, NY, 10018
Tickets: $20 suggested (pay what you can), free for students
Ticket Link: http://www.wetink.org/events/season-24/wet-ink-fall-premieres

Program:

Sam Pluta - Star Taker (NYC premiere)
Mariel Roberts - new work (world premiere)
Alex Mincek - So Many Ways (NYC premiere of the revised version)
Rick Burkhardt - Prologue

Wet Ink Ensemble
Erin Lesser, flute
Alex Mincek, saxophone
Kate Soper, voice
Ian Antonio, percussion
Eric Wubbels, piano
Josh Modney, violin
Mariel Roberts, cello
Sam Pluta, electronics



