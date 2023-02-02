Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Westbeth Presents PAROXYSM: New Exhibition Exploring The Physical, Mental And Social Symptoms Of Our World

The true meaning of paroxysm is challenged by pushing societal boundaries through a variety of art expressions.

Feb. 02, 2023 Â 

Westbeth announced today a new exhibition in the Westbeth Gallery, Paroxysm, which opens February 8. The show focuses on the exploration of chronic social diseases and the role of mental health in our world. Curated by Alison Pirie, 65 artists have come together to dissect the difficult topics of racism, misogyny, bigotry, xenophobia, and ableism through sculpture, painting, photography and performance.

On show from February 8-23 at the Westbeth Gallery on 55 Bethune Street, the exhibit is free and open to the public. An opening reception will be held on February 9 from 6-9pm, and the video and performance night on February 16, from 6-9pm.

From "para", meaning beyond, and "oxus," meaning sharp, paroxysm is defined as a sudden attack or violent expression of a disease, emotion, or activity. The show gives artists the chance to convey what paroxysm means to them, featuring powerful works that shed light on underlying chronic social diseases such as racism, misogyny, bigotry, xenophobia, and ableism. The show dives into the psychological impacts of isolation, infection, marginalization of identity, and threats to bodily autonomy, and invites audiences to engage with these multi-sensory expressions.

"We are proud to present a unique exhibition culminated by 65 brilliant artists that each tell their own stories of paroxysm through outward expression and the physical creation of art," said Westbeth Executive Director, George Cominskie. "It is an impactful and stimulating art movement that highlights tenacity and innovation. Paroxysm showcases a side of Westbeth that we are ecstatic for viewers to experience. With creations from a wide array of artists and varying mediums, there is something for every visitor to connect with on a deeper level."

The exhibition marks one of Westbeth's largest group shows with 65 artists in total. Participating artists include: Yasmeen Abdallah, Rina AC Dweck, Onyá»‹nye Alheri, Cecilia AndrÃ©, Ophelia Arc, Aileen Bassis, Jocelyn Beausire, Gabrielle Bejani, Katina Bitsicas, KS Brewer, Noor Bseiso, Ingrid Butterer, Luisa Callegari, Martha Milena Carvajal George, Jeanne Ciravolo, Lauren Cohen, Krista Dedrick-Lai, MÃ¡irÃ©ad Delaney, Christina Dietz, Tielin Ding, Amy Finkbeiner, Clara Francesca, Al Gatta, Romina Gonzales, Sarbani Ghosh, Xingzi Gu, Ash Hagerstrand, Katie Hovencamp, Yi Hsuan Lai, Jasper Isaac Johns, DeepPond Kim, Julie Lee, Violet Maimbourg, Karen Margolis, Parme Marin, Farrell Mason-Brown, CJ Mazzalupo, Amalya Megerman, Watson Mere, Edgar Moza, Lydia Nobles, Noa Raviv, Cindy Rehm, Lilian Robl, David Rockwell, Alexandra Rubenstein, Grace Sachi Troxell, Jordan Segal, Rebecca Shapass, Heather Sincavage, Janice Sloane, Shane Smith, Rebecca Stern, Hannah Tardie, Theo Trotter, Suzanne Unrein, Camila Villa Zertuche, Asia Vo, Natacha Voliakovsky, Hanna Washburn, Caroline Weinstock, Tony D. White, Anne Wichmann, Qiaosen Yang, Robert Zurer.

Westbeth Gallery is hosting an exciting lineup of shows this spring, including an exhibition by Joan Hall which will run from March 1-March 26, and exhibition by Karen Fitzegerald which will run from March 29-April 30, an exhibition by Isa Ho which will run from May 3-May 28 and the Rutgers University show that will run from May 31-June 25. The Westbeth Gallery is open Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6pm. For more information about upcoming shows and to access the 2023 calendar, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222669Â®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwestbeth.org%2Fevent%2F2023-westbeth-gallery-calendar%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Founded in 1970, Westbeth Artists Housing is a nonprofit housing and commercial complex dedicated to providing affordable living and working space for artists and arts organizations in New York City. The Richard Meier-designed complex located on West and Bethune Streets in the heart of the West Village has provided 383 units of affordable housing and studio space since it opened 52 years ago. Over the course of its history, Westbeth has been home to a number of influential artists, musicians and performers, and played an important role in supporting and sustaining the creative community in New York and beyond.


