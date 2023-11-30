West Harlem Art Fund Hosts Its First Winter Exhibition — Curb Appeal On Governors Island

The public can view the works beginning December 9th through early April 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 2 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The West Harlem Art Fund is expanding their seasonal residency on Governors Island through Winter 2024. The first organization outside of Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, to offer year-round public art with an indoor installation available by appointment only.

This year marks our 25th anniversary, according to Executive Director Savona Bailey-McClain, where we have presented public art throughout NYC in four out of the five boroughs.

Public art can present many challenges - strong winds, compacted soil, small animals or even vandalism. Offering sculptural works during the wintertime could be extremely difficult or very beautiful. The openness of Governors Island lends itself to tree-scapes that are breathtaking and possible snowdrifts that could remind you of a lithograph by Currier & Ives.

Curb Appeal is the name of this winter exhibition because the West Harlem Art Fund is at the end of Nolan Park with six outdoor works and an indoor installation. The public can view the works beginning December 9th through early April 2024.

Sculptural Installations

Ancestral Annual II by Dario Mohr and Cody Umans

Sanctuaries are reverential in nature, and often comprise both art and object. I construct these experiences referencing the visual language of my former Anglican faith, as well as my burgeoning understanding of the spiritual practices of my ancestral heritage from West Africa, and philosophies from around the world. Lately, this has included the journey of reclamation of lost ancestry due to colonialism and slavery.

Circling Perspectives by Dianne Smith

This installation consist of an outdoor circular wire sculpture situated low to the ground. This project, titled Circling Perspectives, aims to explore the symbolism and artistic significance of circles and wires in sculpture while engaging with the unique environment of Governors Island.

For centuries, and still... (anticipated completion) by Kevin Quiles Bonilla and Zaq Landsberg

Thinking of both colonial Puerto Rican landscapes, and the ubiquitous New York City construction sites as thresholds, limbos and incomplete environments, For centuries, and still... (anticipated completion) recreates a guard tower (or garita, in Spanish) from the iconic colonial fortresses of Old San Juan, built out of New York City construction fencing material. Echoing the hastily painted green plywood walls, paint sprayed "Post No Bills'' stencils, and everyday interventions such as buffed out graffiti and commercial posters, these elements represent a New York City visual language, which creates a visually specific link to Puerto Rico, its colonial legacy to the US, and the history of migration between both locations.

Nature's Flow and Direction by Atu Ram

Self-standing structure with circular disc on top that will feature a large compass showing the four directions of the earth. From the center of the compass, 12 arches will project outward. The 12 curved arched poles represent the months of the year.

The center compass will be 4 ft high, the poles will project out 12 ft and the entire structure will stand 6ft high. The overall structure will be 6ft high and 12 ft wide in circumference around the center structure.

The piece will symbolize the natural curve and flow of the seasons through space and time that we all experience. Nature's cosmic clock will be portrayed through a curved lens, connecting the ebb and flow of the universe.

Spout by Luke Schumacher

Spout is the the artist interpretation of a waterspout tornado and the flowing energy of water being lifted and dropped back into the ocean. When the artist first moved to NYC in 2007, Brooklyn saw the largest tornado in its history. Besides that amazing and powerful force of nature that year, there were also many waterspouts which are tornadoes that form over a body of water.

"Thug America" A Performance of Forgiveness by Dennis RedMoon Darken

"Thug America" A Performance of Forgiveness is a collection of 12 to 20 photographs captured across various settings, including Governor's Island and several other residencies I've had the privilege to be part of over the past two years. This series delves deep into the rich tapestry of these locations, weaving together elements of history, storytelling, and mythology in the context of forgiveness.

Through the lens of my camera, I invite viewers to embark on a visual journey that unearths the multifaceted aspects of forgiveness. These photographs not only chronicle the historical significance of these places but also draw connections to the profound stories and mythologies associated with the concept of forgiveness.

One of the significant aspects of this collection is its exploration of indigenous and black histories intricately interwoven with the landscapes, events, and people of the island and beyond. The exhibit is designed to immerse visitors in an interactive experience, both inside and outside. As you navigate through the exhibit, you'll find these powerful images displayed on lawn signs that offer not just captivating visuals but also narratives, histories, and linguistic connections that breathe life into the concept of forgiveness.

Winter Performance of Forgiveness is not just a collection of photographs; it's a thought-provoking, emotionally charged exploration of the stories, history, and connections that forgiveness brings to the forefront. It is a testament to the power of art in evoking reflection, understanding, and perhaps, even forgiveness itself."

Wrapped in Indigo by Jaleeca R. Yancy (indoor installation)

This is the artists largest indigo installation. The interior of NP 10 (Nolan Park, Building 10B) will be wrapped in indigo fabric. The inspiration for this project is the artist Christo who would wrapped various buildings and sites around the world.

Culturally, indigo is linked to both West Africans and African Americans that were brought to the United States. Indigo became an important crop in America. Dyed fabric would be shipped to Northern states in America and then shipped to the clothing factories in England.

XOXO by Miguel Otero Fuentes

XOXO is an open heart made of two crossed circles. The concept was conceived during the 2020 lockdown and it is a symbol of connection, unity and love. A sculpture / performance installation installed in an outdoor area accessible to the general public. The sculpture may be programed in collaboration with other organizations or artists as a stage for activities engaging local communities. Its demountable design facilitates storage, transportation and installation of the sculpture almost anywhere in the world.



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Mamie Parris and Olivia Hernandez Perform When I Fall In Love From AUSTENS PRIDE Photo
Listen: Mamie Parris and Olivia Hernandez Perform 'When I Fall In Love' From AUSTEN'S PRIDE

A live single from the critically-acclaimed new musical Austen's Pride has been released featuring the star-studded cast from the June 29, 2023 concert at the prestigious Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

2
Tony-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Now Available for Licensing At Music Theatre Intern Photo
Tony-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Now Available for Licensing At Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International announces that the Tony Award-winning Musical, Tootsie, is now available for licensing.

3
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Member Ann Morrison Talks Broadway Revival Photo
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Member Ann Morrison Talks Broadway Revival

See what Ann Morrison had to say about the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG revival opening on Broadway 42 years after she opened in the original in 1981.

4
Video: FROZEN North American Tour Cast Performs at The White House Photo
Video: FROZEN North American Tour Cast Performs at The White House

Watch the cast of the North American Tour of Frozen perform at The White House

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 30th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 30th, 2023
Listen: Mamie Parris and Olivia Hernandez Perform 'When I Fall In Love' From AUSTEN'S PRIDEListen: Mamie Parris and Olivia Hernandez Perform 'When I Fall In Love' From AUSTEN'S PRIDE
Tony-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Now Available for Licensing At Music Theatre InternationalTony-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Now Available for Licensing At Music Theatre International
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Member Ann Morrison Talks Broadway RevivalVideo: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Member Ann Morrison Talks Broadway Revival

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You