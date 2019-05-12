West Harlem Art Fund And Eli Klein Gallery Present Artist Miao Xiaochun On Governors Island

The West Harlem Art Fund and the Eli Klein Gallery will kick off the opening of the exhibition TRACES with an artist talk with Chinese artist Miao Xiaochun at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st in Nolan Park, Building 10 (NP/10).

As the one of the foremost representatives of Chinese new media art, his extensive body of works parallel each other through the theme of technology as a representation of the present, and classical artwork as the past.? ?His use of contemporary photography is based on the "multiple view points" perspective to pioneer connections between history and the modern world. He successfully uses 3D technology to create upon a 2D image a virtual 3D scene, to transform a still canvas into moving images, concurrently changing the traditional way of viewing paintings and giving a completely new interpretation and significance to a masterpiece of art, especially with the striking use of his idiosyncratic imagination about history and the future. His works add an important example to contemporary negotiations with art history.

Miao Xiaochun's recent solo exhibitions include: "01 Variable Cycle: Miao Xiaochun 2006-2018," OCT Art & Design Gallery, Shenzhen, China (2019); "Echo," Galerie Paris-Beijing, Paris, France (2016);? ?"Metamorphosis," Klein Sun Gallery, New York, NY (2016); "Miao Xiaochun: Save As," White Box Art Center, Beijing, China? ?(2015); "Miao Xiaochun 2015," Art Museum of Nanjing University of the Arts, Nanjing, China (2015).

About Miao Xiaochun

Miao Xiaochun was born in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China in 1964. He graduated from CAFA, Beijing, China in 1989 and from Kunsthochschule Kassel, Germany in 1999. In the 1990s, Xiaochun began his experimenting with the relationships between art and advancing technology, but it was not until 2005 that Xiaochun began creating his large-scale digitized works.

Miao Xiaochun's work is included in important private and museum collections worldwide. He currently lives in Beijing and works at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in the Department of Photography and Digital Media.

About the Partners

Eli Klein Gallery has an international reputation as one of the foremost galleries specializing in contemporary Chinese art and continues to advance the careers of its represented artists and hundreds of other Chinese artists with whom it has collaborated. The Gallery has been instrumental in the loan of artwork by Chinese artists to over 100 museum exhibitions throughout the world, has published 40 books/catalogues, and has organized more than 75 exhibitions for Chinese art at our prestigious venues in New York City. Our artists have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Art Forum, Newsweek, ARTnews and

The West Harlem Art Fund, Inc. is a twenty-one year old, public arts organization. WHAF offers exhibition opportunities for artists and creative professionals wishing to share their talent with NYC residents' uptown and around the city. The West Harlem Art Fund, Inc. showcases art and culture in open, public spaces to add aesthetic interest to our part of the city; promote historical and cultural heritage; and support community involvement in local development. Our heritage symbol is the double crocodile from West Africa, which means unity in diversity.





