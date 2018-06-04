Wedding Bells Ring for Emily Padgett and Josh Young

Congratulations and best wishes go out to Broadway stars Emily Padgett and Josh Young who celebrated their wedding yesterday! Padgett shared the news on instagram following the couple's engagement in January of 2017.

Emily Padgett most recently appeared as Mrs. Bucket in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory-Broadway. Other roles include Lucy Grant in Bright Star-Broadway; Daisy Hiltonin Side Show-2014 Broadway revival; Alex in Flashdance The Musical (national tour); Sherrie [et al., replacement] in Rock of Ages-Broadway; Ensemble (and Sandy, Patty Simcox understudy) Grease-Broadway revival; and Brooke Wyndam [et al., replacement] in Legally Blonde-Broadway.

Most recently, Josh originated the role of "John Newton" in the Broadway World Premiere of Amazing Grace. Josh received a Tony® Award nomination and Theatre World Award for his critically acclaimed Broadway debut as "Judas" in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar. He appeared in two seasons at Canada's prestigious Stratford Shakespeare Festival where his credits include "Connie Rivers" in The Grapes of Wrath, and "Che" in Evita directed by Gary Griffin, earning BroadwayWorld Awards for each. Josh earned the same accolade for his turn as "Che" in the Tony®Nominated revival tour of Evita. Josh appeared as "Marius" in the US National Tour of Les Miserables and "Tony" in the 50th Anniversary International Tour of West Side Story.Josh is the co-founder of Cutting-Edge Composers, a concert and weekly web series on broadwayworld.com, created to give exposure to musical theatre's next generation of songwriters. BFA Syracuse University.

He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name. #foreveryoung ?????? http://www.fianderfoto.com/blog/2017/1/11/proposal-josh-emily-in-bermuda #fianderfoto #engaged #jobsoncove ?? by Melanie Fiander at Fiander Foto A post shared by Emily Padgett (@missempadgett) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:00am PST Yesterday was the best day of my life. In the cool June rain I married my best friend. We were surrounded by the most loving tribe of family and friends. I think my father said it best.. “we are walking on the moon!” Thank you to @courtneyspaceevents for holding my hand and making this wedding everything I could ever have dreamed. You and Brooke are seriously the best in the bussiness. To @robertryancater for the unreal backdrop, food, and impeccable service. To @belovely_design for the breathtaking design, flowers, signage, flower crowns.. etc. You are a goddess. To @shimmerandspice for making not only myself but my Maids and my Mothers look like perfect dewey angels with your magical makeup. To @jillkozar for the softest, most elegant updo on the planet. And for @autumnkernphoto for capturing our entire day with patience, grace warmth. To @mitlasproductions for the best Hora that has ever been danced. Your Band and DJ were incredible. But most of all to @joshpaulyoung for marrying me. I have never smiled more, laughed harder, felt happier, or shined brighter then I do with you by my side. I love you. #jemily #summerwedding #courtneyspaceevents #belovely #philanderchaseknoxestate #upyourdo #shimmerandspice #mitlasproductions A post shared by Emily Padgett (@missempadgett) on Jun 4, 2018 at 4:31am PDT



