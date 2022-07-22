Watch: The Broadway Sinfonietta & Solea Pfeiffer Perform 'You're Gonna Hear From Me'

The Broadway Sinfonietta, the trailblazing, all female-identifying and majority BIPOC orchestra and production company founded in 2020 by Egyptian-American Orchestrator and Music Director Macy Schmidt, has signed with Sony Masterworks Broadway, it was announced today. As part of this partnership, The Broadway Sinfonietta and Sony Masterworks Broadway have released a new single, "You're Gonna Hear From Me," performed by Solea Pfeiffer, available now on all digital service providers. More music will be announced soon.

Watch them perform 'You're Gonna Hear From Me' in the recording studio below!

"Nearly two years after launching, I'm so excited for the Sinfonietta to be taking its next big steps with such amazing partners as Sony Masterworks and Carnegie Hall to begin releasing our recording work and finally performing live with the full orchestra," Schmidt said. "And after such an amazing two years working as a house orchestra, it feels incredible to, for the first time, present an original program of arrangements to tell our own story and amplify women's voices."

"We're so thrilled for this partnership with Macy Schmidt and the Broadway Sinfonietta," comments Scott Farthing, SVP of Sony Masterworks Broadway. "It's so important to support the next generation of Broadway artists, and our association with Macy Schmidt exemplifies this commitment. Her mission to shine a spotlight on female musicians and their stories is long overdue, and we're honored to join Macy on this important journey to share this extraordinary music and talent with the world."

The news comes ahead of The Broadway Sinfonietta's free outdoor concert tonight (Friday, July 22) at 7 pm for Bryant Park Picnic Performances as part of Carnegie Hall Citywide. The performance, which marks The Broadway Sinfonietta's live full orchestra debut concert, will feature a 25-piece ensemble and special guests Solea Pfeiffer, Arielle Jacobs, Grammy Award-winner Abigail Barlow (premiering an original song), sandra okuboyejo, Krystina Alabado, Elyse Bell and Kim Blanck. It also features 5 women conductors; Schmidt is joined by Meg Zervoulis (The Prom, Mean Girls), and Cynthia Meng (Company, Hadestown, Suffs), as well as Colleen McCormack (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Newsies Jr.) and Zarifa Adiba, one of the first two female conductors of Afghanistan.

Pfeiffer will perform "You're Gonna Hear From Me" at tonight's concert to celebrate the single release. The track, written by Andre and Dory Previn for the 1965 film Inside Daisy Clover and re-imagined in Schmidt's new arrangement, also features musicians Macy Schmidt, Lady Jess, Tomoko Akaboshi, Maria Im, Marika Hughes, Elena Bonomo, Elizabeth Steiner, Hitomi Yakata-Garcia, Jackie Coleman, Yuri Yamashita, Julia Adamy, Adrienne Baker, Coreisa Janelle Lee, Patricia Billings, Nicole DeMaio, Lessie Vonner, Sara Jacovino and Kyra Sims.

Attendees to this Bryant Park Picnic Performances event on the Bryant Park Lawn may bring their own food or purchase from a rotating line-up of on-site local NYC vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required for this event. For anyone unable to attend in person, free livestream broadcasts of the performances will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms. The 2022 Picnic Performances season is possible due to the generous support of Bank of America.

Founded in October 2020 in the midst of the COVID Pandemic, The Broadway Sinfonietta has risen to prominence as a recording orchestra and gala house orchestra, quickly establishing itself as a fixture in the theater and music communities. They've performed with artists including Jordin Sparks, Brandy, Lady A's Hillary Scott and Laura Bell Bundy, the TikTok musicals Ratatouille and For You, Paige, and theatrical organizations such as Ars Nova, Second Stage and the Atlantic Theater Company. As a production company, the Sinfonietta has partnered with Bloomingdale's, MAC Cosmetics, and The Atlantic Magazine to create original commissioned content. In addition to their work as a house orchestra, they've made waves with original work, commissioning new songs by writers on the rise to be written exclusively for the orchestra, some of which you'll hear tonight.

For more information about The Broadway Sinfonietta, visit https://www.thebroadwaysinfonietta.com/.

ABOUT Macy Schmidt

Macy Schmidt is an Orchestrator, Music Director, Entrepreneur & Executive Producer. A first-generation Egyptian-American, Macy was recently honored on the Class of 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 List in Music for her work as the Founder/CEO of The Broadway Sinfonietta, the acclaimed all women and majority women-of-color orchestra which has been featured by outlets such as NBC, CBS, Rolling Stone, Billboard, BuzzFeed, The NY Times, The Washington Post, Elle, TeenVogue, and more. Macy has quickly risen to the top of her field as an artist, a businesswoman, and an advocate for women in entertainment. Since then, her work has expanded into executive producing for TV/Media, creative music direction for pop & Broadway stars, speaking engagements, and more. Also named a 2021 "Woman to Watch on Broadway" by the Broadway Women's Fund, Macy has worked on the Broadway production of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical and the upcoming Disney revival of Aida, as the Music Supervisor for the musical adaptation of Chelsea Clinton's children's book She Persisted at Atlantic Theatre Company, as well as orchestrated original works by Tony Award-winning composers Tom Kitt and Jeanine Tesori. She also served as the Orchestrator for the infamous Ratatouille: The TiKTok Musical (dir. Lucy Moss), for which her work was praised by The New York Times for its likeness to a "classic Disney Act I finale in the brassy manner of Alan Menken."

ABOUT SONY MASTERWORKS BROADWAY

Sony Music Masterworks is a global entertainment company specializing in recorded music and live experiences. It comprises the imprints Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway. Its recorded music division features diverse artists from global icons to new talents in classical, crossover, jazz, and contemporary music. It also represents a vast catalog of film, TV, and video game soundtracks, plus musical theatre recordings from new and classic Broadway and West End shows. For email updates and information, please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

ABOUT Carnegie Hall CITYWIDE

Carnegie Hall continues its 40+ year tradition of bringing performances into New York City's neighborhoods, partnering with local community organizations to present its free-concert series, Carnegie Hall Citywide. Carnegie Hall Citywide concerts feature renowned artists of all musical genres-classical, jazz, folk, global music, and beyond-performed in a range of venues across the city's five boroughs.

ABOUT BRYANT PARK PICNIC PERFORMANCES

The 2022 season of Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America showcases twenty-six live and in-person music, dance, and theater events produced in partnership with a diverse and storied lineup of New York City's performing arts institutions. Over 20 of this season's events will also be available to livestream in their entirety. All performances are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually - no tickets required-with ample seating available and free picnic blankets to borrow. Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the lawn. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary.