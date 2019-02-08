Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR Pitch Sessions Of Brand New Musicals LIVE!
The first phase of #THEatreACCELERATOR program culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway Producers Deborah Taylor Barrera, Julie Boardman and Ashley DeSimone, BroadwayWorld.com founder and CEO Robert Diamond, Investor and Producer Frank Kavanaugh and Investor Jonathan Ledden.
This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows toward the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!
For more information on the shows in the Winter 2019 class, visit http://nycoc.org/winter-2019-sing-tank or http://nycoc.org/ta/for information on THEatre ACCELERATOR.
Check out the full list of participants below!
|
NAME
|
PROJECT
|
ROLE
|
THE BOOTLEGGER & THE RABBI'S DAUGHTER
|
Music
|
THE BOOTLEGGER & THE RABBI'S DAUGHTER
|
Book, Lyrics
|
Alex Hayes
|
BREAKING SILENCE
|
Music
|
Elissa Rosenthal
|
BREAKING SILENCE
|
Book, Lyrics
|
Gene Back
|
BURNING MAN: THE MUSICAL
|
Music
|
BURNING MAN: THE MUSICAL
|
Book, Lyrics
|
HEAD IN A BOX
|
Book
|
Michael Gubser
|
INTO THE SUN
|
Book, Music, Lyrics
|
Paolo Prandoni
|
INTO THE SUN
|
Book, Music, Lyrics
|
Stacy Kray
|
LOVE THE STRUGGLE
|
Book, Music, Lyrics
|
LOVE THE STRUGGLE
|
Music, Lyrics
|
Kevin Hammonds
|
UP AND AWAY
|
Book, Lyrics
|
Kristin Bair
|
UP AND AWAY
|
Music