Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR Pitch Sessions Of Brand New Musicals LIVE!

Feb. 8, 2019  

The first phase of #THEatreACCELERATOR program culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway Producers Deborah Taylor Barrera, Julie Boardman and Ashley DeSimone, BroadwayWorld.com founder and CEO Robert Diamond, Investor and Producer Frank Kavanaugh and Investor Jonathan Ledden.

This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows toward the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!

For more information on the shows in the Winter 2019 class, visit http://nycoc.org/winter-2019-sing-tank or http://nycoc.org/ta/for information on THEatre ACCELERATOR.

Check out the full list of participants below!

NAME

PROJECT

ROLE

John Mercurio

THE BOOTLEGGER & THE RABBI'S DAUGHTER

Music

Tajlei Levis

THE BOOTLEGGER & THE RABBI'S DAUGHTER

Book, Lyrics

Alex Hayes

BREAKING SILENCE

Music

Elissa Rosenthal

BREAKING SILENCE

Book, Lyrics

Gene Back

BURNING MAN: THE MUSICAL

Music

Matt Werner

BURNING MAN: THE MUSICAL

Book, Lyrics

Jo Cattell

HEAD IN A BOX

Book

Michael Gubser

INTO THE SUN

Book, Music, Lyrics

Paolo Prandoni

INTO THE SUN

Book, Music, Lyrics

Stacy Kray

LOVE THE STRUGGLE

Book, Music, Lyrics

Yair Evnine

LOVE THE STRUGGLE

Music, Lyrics

Kevin Hammonds

UP AND AWAY

Book, Lyrics

Kristin Bair

UP AND AWAY

Music


      SHARE