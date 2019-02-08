Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR Pitch Sessions Of Brand New Musicals LIVE!

The first phase of #THEatreACCELERATOR program culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway Producers Deborah Taylor Barrera, Julie Boardman and Ashley DeSimone, BroadwayWorld.com founder and CEO Robert Diamond, Investor and Producer Frank Kavanaugh and Investor Jonathan Ledden.

This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows toward the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!

For more information on the shows in the Winter 2019 class, visit http://nycoc.org/winter-2019-sing-tank or http://nycoc.org/ta/for information on THEatre ACCELERATOR.

NAME PROJECT ROLE John Mercurio THE BOOTLEGGER & THE RABBI'S DAUGHTER Music Tajlei Levis THE BOOTLEGGER & THE RABBI'S DAUGHTER Book, Lyrics Alex Hayes BREAKING SILENCE Music Elissa Rosenthal BREAKING SILENCE Book, Lyrics Gene Back BURNING MAN: THE MUSICAL Music Matt Werner BURNING MAN: THE MUSICAL Book, Lyrics Jo Cattell HEAD IN A BOX Book Michael Gubser INTO THE SUN Book, Music, Lyrics Paolo Prandoni INTO THE SUN Book, Music, Lyrics Stacy Kray LOVE THE STRUGGLE Book, Music, Lyrics Yair Evnine LOVE THE STRUGGLE Music, Lyrics Kevin Hammonds UP AND AWAY Book, Lyrics Kristin Bair UP AND AWAY Music

