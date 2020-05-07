Watch Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS Live Reading Tomorrow Night Starring Tim Realbuto, Lena Hall & More

The Actors Fund has created a donation link in honor of tomorrow evening's production of Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS. To donate, please visit www.ActorsFund.org/TheShapeOfThings.

Tomorrow evening, starting at 7 PM, you can visit www.TheShapeOfThingsActorsFund.com to watch a virtual reading of LaBute's dark comedy starring the previously announced Tim Realbuto ("Yes") as Adam, Tony Award winner Lena Hall ("Hedwig and the Angry Inch") as Evelyn, Jonah Platt ("Wicked") as Phillip, and Katie Rose Clarke ("Miss Saigon") as Jenny.

After the reading, director/producer Alison Tanney ("The Theater Enthusiast Podcast") will moderate a Q&A with the cast and playwright Neil LaBute.

The reading is free to watch, however a donation to the Actors Fund is suggested.

"The Shape of Things", which premiered in London in 2001 and was later revived Off-Broadway and turned into a popular film starring Paul Rudd and Rachel Weisz, tells the story of unlikely pair Adam Sorenson (Realbuto), a social misfit who works at a museum, and Evelyn Ann Thompson (Hall), a passionate and outspoken art student. As Evelyn changes Adam for the "better", his two best friends Phillip (Platt) and Jenny (Clarke) begin to wonder if Evelyn is a good influence or the downfall of their friend. As the four young students become emotionally and romantically involved with each other, a web of lies, love, and betrayal unfold all in the name of art.





