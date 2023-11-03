Wagner College Theatre to Present A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Rodgers and Hammerstein's partnership both dominated and became synonymous with the Golden Age of Broadway. Reimagined as a musical revue, A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING takes a fresh look at some of the duo's greatest pieces. The musical first opened in 1994, earning two Tony Award nominations for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. Featuring over 30 hits from Carousel, Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, and The King and I, A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will showcase the very best of Rodgers and Hammerstein's partnership, as well as some songs from their lesser-known shows such as Allegro, Me and Juliet, and State Fair. Be transported by the wit, charm, and melodies that put R&H in a class of their own.

Director Gary John La Rosa says of the show, "It is intimate, romantic, and complicated, just like life itself. Most importantly, it shows how the songs can stand individually outside of the shows they were created for - a mark of true craftsmanship." La Rosa invites audiences to come enjoy some familiar tunes and discover a few lesser-known gems, "We hope you will enjoy this glorious music, as we visit anew, the immortal catalog of these cherished American icons."

Performances of A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING are November 16, 17, 18 & 30 and December 1 & 2 at 8:00 p.m. and on November 18 and December 2 & 3 at 2:00 p.m. All performances will be in Wagner College's Main Hall Theatre.

TICKETING

For more information and to purchase tickets visit Click Here. You can also contact the Box Office directly at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu. The Box Office is open 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Ticket prices vary depending on date and seat location: Adult $25 - $32, Senior $23 - $30, Non-Wagner Student $18 - $20, Children $18 - $20.

In the event of illness or testing positive for COVID-19, please contact the box office and we will do our best to accommodate your ticket request for another date.

THE COMPANY

Directed and Choreographed by Gary John La Rosa, Music Directed by Dr. Lauri Young, Scenic Design by Parker Castro, Lighting Design by Vicki Neal, Costume Design by Simon Brewster, Sound Design by Conchetta Aronowitz, Staff Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Technical Director Parker Krey, Production Manager Vicki Neal. The cast includes Grace Beaudet, Anthony Chavers, Jocelyn Oberle, Justino Tesoro, Haley Vogel, Sadie Corley, Anabel Moda, Kyle Munro.

About Wagner College Theatre

Wagner College's Performing Arts Department provides students with a strong liberal arts background combined with intensive training in dance, music, acting, design, and more. With more than 50 years producing live performances on Staten Island, Wagner College has become a leader in the field and historically ranks among the top five collegiate theater programs in the United States by the Princeton Review, most recently ranking third nationally in their 2023 "Best 388 Colleges" guide. Through a rigorous combination of theory and practice, the department seeks to foster leadership, a sense of community, artistic integrity, intellectual expertise, and the best professional values to serve students in their chosen profession.

For more information about our season, faculty, students, and ticketing please visit wagner.edu/theatre.

Follow on instagram @wagnercollegetheatre