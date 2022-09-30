Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wagner College Theatre Season Opens With THE CRADLE WILL ROCK

THE CRADLE WILL ROCK will be riling folks up on October 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 & 15 at 8:00PM and on October 8, 15 & 16 at 2:00PM.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Wagner College Theatre Season Opens With THE CRADLE WILL ROCK

Eighty-five years after its legendary opening on Broadway, THE CRADLE WILL ROCK is coming to Wagner College Theatre's main stage. Entirely written and composed by Marc Blitzstein, the original 1937 production was directed by Orson Welles and was developed as part of The Federal Theatre Project under the New Deal. In a stunning instance of life imitating art, the pro-union/anti-big business opus was shut down four days before it was scheduled to open, ostensibly due to budget cuts but it has always been speculated that the show's pro-union message was also a factor. The opening night audience walked 21 blocks north to a theatre privately rented by the determined creative team. Due to union restrictions the full orchestra was replaced by Blitzstein alone at the piano and the performers sang their roles from the audience, cementing it forever in Broadway history.

The plot follows Larry Foreman in his struggle to organize the workers of Steeltown, USA. In their way is the greedy Mr. Mister, who seemingly controls the whole town. Along the way we also meet Editor Daily, Mrs. Mister and Rev. Salvation, among other town personalities and discover which side of the fight they can be persuaded to join.

PERFORMANCES

THE CRADLE WILL ROCK will be riling folks up on October 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 & 15 at 8:00PM and on October 8, 15 & 16 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

THE COMPANY

THE CRADLE WILL ROCK is being directed by Wagner College Theatre Professor, Michael Tennenbaum. Music Direction by Tom McDonough, Choreography by Emma Pittman, Scenic & Projection Design by Parker Krey, Costumes by Xurui Wang, Lighting by Vicki Neal, Sound by Daryl Bornstein, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron. The cast includes: Anthony Chavers, Katie Cox, Sydney Cox, Madison Hepp, Katrice Jackson, Valencio Lazarczyk, Aidan Leach, Emma Luxemburg, Marvin Moser, Alex Moss, Nicholas Nunez, Greyson Riley, Josh Romeo, Justino Tesoro, Deidre Thompson, Mikayla Thrasher, Riku Toyohara, Angelica Valez, Hayden Verbanas, Robyn Wasserman, Katrina Wischusen.

THE MUSIC

In addition to the boisterous and impassioned titular anthem "The Cradle Will Rock," the score also includes "Oh, What a Filthy Night Court!", "Croon Spoon", "The Freedom of the Press", "Let's Do Something", "The Rich", "Art for Art's Sake", and much more.

TICKETING

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200249®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwagner.edu%2Fperforming-arts%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and two hours before every performance. Ticket prices vary depending on date and seat location: Adult $25 - $32, Senior $23 - $30, Non-Wagner Student $18 - $20, Children $18 - $20.

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre. Contact the box office and we will do our best to accommodate your ticket request for another date. All audience members at WCT productions are strongly encouraged to wear masks when attending the productions.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


The Wick Theatre Presents MILK AND HONEY Starring Avi HoffmanThe Wick Theatre Presents MILK AND HONEY Starring Avi Hoffman
September 30, 2022

The Wick Theatre's Season Nine opener is five-time Tony Award-nominated Milk and Honey, a sweet and inspirational musical full of romance and comedy. The Wick's lively version stars New York Drama Desk Award-nominated actor and producer Avi Hoffman, who is renowned for his acclaimed performances that celebrate his Jewish heritage.
Nashville Ballet Will Open Season With CINDERELLA Next WeekNashville Ballet Will Open Season With CINDERELLA Next Week
September 30, 2022

Nashville Ballet will open their 2022-23 season October 6–9 with Paul Vasterling's  Cinderella at TPAC's Polk Theater. A sold-out production during its last run in 2016, this fan-favorite ballet will feature the music of Sergei Prokofiev performed live by the Nashville Symphony, specially designed 18th century costumes and sets, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation.
Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILYMissoula Community Theatre Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY
September 30, 2022

The Missoula Community Theatre will kick off the 2022-2023 season with The Addams Family, October 20-30 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. This ghoulish musical comedy is reminiscent of the 1960’s television series, featuring characters you know, love and may even find to be creepy! 
New Rock Opera STARING INTO NOTHING? Debuts Next Week in Los AngelesNew Rock Opera STARING INTO NOTHING? Debuts Next Week in Los Angeles
September 30, 2022

“Staring Into Nothing?” the collaborative songwriting partnership between Kurt Barabas and Steve Rogers, has evolved into a live stage production featuring all-new music and a wide-ranging cast of actors and musicians.
Kimmel Cultural Campus To Host Pet Adoption In Celebration of ANNIEKimmel Cultural Campus To Host Pet Adoption In Celebration of ANNIE
September 30, 2022

In celebration of the beloved musical Annie (and Annie’s adorable rescue dog Sandy), coming to the Miller Theater October 11 – 16, 2022, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is inviting animal lovers everywhere to find their very own Sandy on Sunday, October 2 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM outside the Kimmel Center building.