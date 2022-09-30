Wagner College Theatre Season Opens With THE CRADLE WILL ROCK

Eighty-five years after its legendary opening on Broadway, THE CRADLE WILL ROCK is coming to Wagner College Theatre's main stage. Entirely written and composed by Marc Blitzstein, the original 1937 production was directed by Orson Welles and was developed as part of The Federal Theatre Project under the New Deal. In a stunning instance of life imitating art, the pro-union/anti-big business opus was shut down four days before it was scheduled to open, ostensibly due to budget cuts but it has always been speculated that the show's pro-union message was also a factor. The opening night audience walked 21 blocks north to a theatre privately rented by the determined creative team. Due to union restrictions the full orchestra was replaced by Blitzstein alone at the piano and the performers sang their roles from the audience, cementing it forever in Broadway history.

The plot follows Larry Foreman in his struggle to organize the workers of Steeltown, USA. In their way is the greedy Mr. Mister, who seemingly controls the whole town. Along the way we also meet Editor Daily, Mrs. Mister and Rev. Salvation, among other town personalities and discover which side of the fight they can be persuaded to join.

PERFORMANCES

THE CRADLE WILL ROCK will be riling folks up on October 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 & 15 at 8:00PM and on October 8, 15 & 16 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

THE COMPANY

THE CRADLE WILL ROCK is being directed by Wagner College Theatre Professor, Michael Tennenbaum. Music Direction by Tom McDonough, Choreography by Emma Pittman, Scenic & Projection Design by Parker Krey, Costumes by Xurui Wang, Lighting by Vicki Neal, Sound by Daryl Bornstein, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron. The cast includes: Anthony Chavers, Katie Cox, Sydney Cox, Madison Hepp, Katrice Jackson, Valencio Lazarczyk, Aidan Leach, Emma Luxemburg, Marvin Moser, Alex Moss, Nicholas Nunez, Greyson Riley, Josh Romeo, Justino Tesoro, Deidre Thompson, Mikayla Thrasher, Riku Toyohara, Angelica Valez, Hayden Verbanas, Robyn Wasserman, Katrina Wischusen.

THE MUSIC

In addition to the boisterous and impassioned titular anthem "The Cradle Will Rock," the score also includes "Oh, What a Filthy Night Court!", "Croon Spoon", "The Freedom of the Press", "Let's Do Something", "The Rich", "Art for Art's Sake", and much more.

TICKETING

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200249®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwagner.edu%2Fperforming-arts%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and two hours before every performance. Ticket prices vary depending on date and seat location: Adult $25 - $32, Senior $23 - $30, Non-Wagner Student $18 - $20, Children $18 - $20.

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre. Contact the box office and we will do our best to accommodate your ticket request for another date. All audience members at WCT productions are strongly encouraged to wear masks when attending the productions.