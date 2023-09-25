WOLF STUDIOS PRESENTS LA FIESTA - A LIVE ARTIST SHOWCASE FEATURING JAIME LOZANO & LA FAMILIA

Incredible live music - Latin Pop, Rock, Folklore - from some of Broadway's brightest stars!

By: Sep. 25, 2023

WOLF STUDIOS PRESENTS LA FIESTA - A LIVE ARTIST SHOWCASE FEATURING JAIME LOZANO & LA FAMILIA

 

Next Friday at 7.30 pm Wolf Studios presents "LA FIESTA", a live artists showcase with incredible music- Latin Pop, Rock, Folklore - from some of Broadway's brightest stars!

La Fiesta, hosted by composer Jaime Lozano and studio owner Kurt Wolf, will be a night celebrating Latin music, culture, and familia (community) with singing performances, a taco truck, free drinks at the open bar, sponsored by Topo Chico and Mezcal Artesanal. 

The festivities will include a rotating set of performances from artists: Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca, Mauricio Martínez, Javier Ignacio, Mayelah Barrera & More!

Date/Time - Friday, September 29, 7:30pm 

Location - Wolf Studios, 231 St Marks Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Click Here- $20 with OPEN BAR - Sponsored by Mezcal Artesanal & Topochico

For more Information about this event, visit 

Instagram: WolfStudios.NYC




