WOLF STUDIOS PRESENTS LA FIESTA - A LIVE ARTIST SHOWCASE FEATURING JAIME LOZANO & LA FAMILIA

Next Friday at 7.30 pm Wolf Studios presents "LA FIESTA", a live artists showcase with incredible music- Latin Pop, Rock, Folklore - from some of Broadway's brightest stars!

La Fiesta, hosted by composer Jaime Lozano and studio owner Kurt Wolf, will be a night celebrating Latin music, culture, and familia (community) with singing performances, a taco truck, free drinks at the open bar, sponsored by Topo Chico and Mezcal Artesanal.

The festivities will include a rotating set of performances from artists: Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca, Mauricio Martínez, Javier Ignacio, Mayelah Barrera & More!

Date/Time - Friday, September 29, 7:30pm

Location - Wolf Studios, 231 St Marks Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Click Here- $20 with OPEN BAR - Sponsored by Mezcal Artesanal & Topochico

For more Information about this event, visit

Instagram: WolfStudios.NYC