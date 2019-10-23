WMI Presents The Bongo Hop At Chelsea Music Hall

World Music Institute (WMI) continues to celebrate its 34th year in NYC with more performances from global artists for the Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Season. On Friday, November 1st WMI presents the NYC debut of The Bongo Hop, as part of their Counterpoint Series.

After eight years in Colombia working as a DJ, promoter and music journalist, trumpeter Etienne Sevet returned home to Lyon, France to form the Afro Caribbean band The Bongo Hop. The rich tone of their take on Afro-Caribbean dance music is the result of many influences including Sevet's time in Cali where he met frequent collaborator and folkloric vocalist Nidia Góngora, and the African rhythms he encountered at home among the African diaspora, as well as his many travels around the world.

Friday, November 1, 2019

Doors: 7 pm | Show: 8 pm

Chelsea Music Hall

407 W 15th St., Manhattan

Tickets: $20 Advance | $25 Day of Show

Standing room with limited unreserved seating





