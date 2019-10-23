WMI Presents The Bongo Hop At Chelsea Music Hall
World Music Institute (WMI) continues to celebrate its 34th year in NYC with more performances from global artists for the Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Season. On Friday, November 1st WMI presents the NYC debut of The Bongo Hop, as part of their Counterpoint Series.
After eight years in Colombia working as a DJ, promoter and music journalist, trumpeter Etienne Sevet returned home to Lyon, France to form the Afro Caribbean band The Bongo Hop. The rich tone of their take on Afro-Caribbean dance music is the result of many influences including Sevet's time in Cali where he met frequent collaborator and folkloric vocalist Nidia Góngora, and the African rhythms he encountered at home among the African diaspora, as well as his many travels around the world.
Friday, November 1, 2019
Doors: 7 pm | Show: 8 pm
Chelsea Music Hall
407 W 15th St., Manhattan
Tickets: $20 Advance | $25 Day of Show
Standing room with limited unreserved seating
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Company! Joining the previously announced Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuP... (read more)
Zachary Noah Piser to Join Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN as Evan Alternate; Plus New Cast Begins Tomorrow
Zachary Noah Piser will join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen on November 26, 2019 as the 'Evan alternate', playing his first performance as E... (read more)
Breaking: THE WHO'S TOMMY Will Come Back to Broadway in 2021
It was announced today that producers Hal Luftig and Patrick Catullo will bring a new production of the classic rock opera The Who's Tommy back to Bro... (read more)
Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the Tour Cast of BANDSTAND
Get a peek inside rehearsals for the Tony Award-winning musical Bandstand before the company heads out for the national tour.... (read more)
Photo Flash: BEETLEJUICE Stars Creep Out at BEETLEJUICE BLACK & WHITE BALL
Sophia Anne Caruso, Eddie Perfect, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more of the Broadway smash hit BEETLEJUICE performed for a sold-out crowd of fans of the stran... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Raul Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez & More in MCC's SEARED
Currently in previews at MCC Theater is the New York premiere of Seared by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Emmy Award nominee Theresa Rebeck (Ber... (read more)