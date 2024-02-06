WITCHES!? IN SALEM?! A New Play By Matt Cox (Puffs) Premieres At HERE This March

The writer of the long-running Off-Broadway wizard comedy Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, is back with another play also involving witchcraft.

Welcome to Salem Village, 1692. A bad year to visit. Here, wealthy landowners want your land, local magistrates want your confession, unpopular reverends want your respect but more importantly your firewood, and everyone wants someone to be punished for something. Meanwhile, several local children try to make sense of a hysteria they find themselves at the center of. Oh! And the newest villagers, the Bloodkravens are here too. They are confused about it all.

A darkly comedic, yet (mostly) historically accurate take on the Salem Witch Trials and all the (mostly) historically accurate horrors which may occur when populism runs rampant, injustice is a day to day occurrence, and a rigid religious minority sets the laws of the land. You know, old timey problems. A companion, or an alternative, to a certain other Salem play you probably read in high school.

"Witches!? In Salem?! is the most exciting kind of comedy: sharp, hilarious, and appallingly timely." Says director Rachel Dart. "I could not be more delighted to work with this phenomenal cast and creative team on what is probably the funniest play there is about the brutal consequences of religious fanaticism!"

Written by Matt Cox, (Puffs Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School Of Magic & Magic, Kapow-i GoGo) and directed by Rachel Dart (Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical, Dance Nation regional premiere) the play will be featured as a part of Witches, Queers and Clowns, a three week performance series at HERE focused on societal outcasts. It is produced by Jonathan Cottle and Matt Cox in association with BonfireWorks Foundation, a Hudson Valley based non-profit dedicated to supporting the commission, development and creation of public artworks and arts experiences to inspire and promote human connection. More information at: bonfireworksfoundation.org

The full company includes Jessie Cannizarro (Puffs), Nick Carrillo (Puffs), AJ Ditty (Puffs, Paddington Gets in a Jam!), Carolina Đỗ (Linda Vista, Grand Horizon), Aaron Parker Fouhey (Night of the Living N-Word!!! Fringe NYC, The Christmas Tree Farm Mile Square Theatre), James Fouhey (Puffs), Jake Keefe (Jesus Christ Tater Tot, Puffs), Andy Miller (Puffs, The Mysteries), Jessica Mosher (Murder on the Links, "Mr. Robot") and Jordan Sison (The Wolves Hippodrome Theatre).

Scenic, Costume and Puppet design is provided by K.C. McGeorge and Noah Ruff. Original Score by Brian Metolius. Stage Managed by Vanessa Rebeil.

Witches!? In Salem?! will be presented at 8:30pm on Sat 3/16, Tues 3/19, Fri 3/22, Sat 3/23, Tues 3/26, Thurs 3/28, Fri 3/29 and Sat 3/30 with 4:00 pm matinees on Sun 3/17 and Sat 3/23 at HERE (145 Sixth Ave, New York, NY 10013.)

Witches!? In Salem?! performs at HERE Arts Center in New York City, March 16th through March 30th. Tickets are available at Click Here.

A crowdfunding campaign is underway for the production at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/witches-in-salem-a-new-play/x/17815435#/.

Rewards for donating include your name on a thank you page in the script, a classroom Zoom with playwright Matt Cox, an exclusive show t-shirt from jordandene.com, and more!

About the Artists

Matt Cox (Puffs; or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic, The Kapow-i GoGo Sagas, Guy Choiceman Decides To Save America: The Chooseical: Where YOU Do The Chooses) is a playwright, actor, improviser, sound designer, and former comic book retail associate based in New York City. Coming Soon: The Ferret Show, a new musical about life, love, and competitive ferret competitions. @coxxyloxxy www.MattCoxLand.com

Rachel Dart Recent credits include Coming Soon: A New Rock Musical (world premiere at Z Space-SF Chronicle's Best of Theater 2022); Dance Nation (regional premiere, Nashville Story Garden); Adam Szymkowicz's The Christmas Tree Farm (world premiere, Mile Square Theatre); and two Princeton University Triangle Club shows (McCarter Theatre Center). New plays, musicals, and classics at Actors Theatre of Louisville, Theatre503, Edinburgh Fringe, Ma-Yi, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Youngblood, the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Berklee NYC, and Philly Fringe, among many others. Associate and assistant directing includes The Vineyard, BAM, Roundabout Theatre Company, and on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club (most recently Summer, 1976). Rachel has been an artist in residence at Hundredth Hill (2022) and New York Theatre Barn/Fire Island Pines Arts Project's Barn on Fire residency (2023). She is an alumna of the Williamstown Directing Corps and the Actors Theatre of Louisville Professional Training Company, and a proud member of SDC.

Vanessa Rebeil is a New York based stage manager raised in Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California. She has a BA from Wagner College in Theatre Studies: Design, Technology and Management and an MFA from Columbia University in Stage Management. She's worked at all levels of stage management and all levels of the industry from educational theatre to Broadway. My passion lies in being a part of creating new and exciting stories.

Jessie Cannizzaro Select theater credits include The Gods of Comedy (The Old Globe), Puffs (New World Stages), Romeo and Juliet (Lincoln Center), The Mysteries (The Flea), and the title role in Hamlet (American Theatre of Actors). Select Film/TV credits include "The Equalizer" (CBS), "Nella the Princess Knight" (Nick Jr.), "Losing It with John Stamos" (Yahoo! Screen), and Selah and The Spades (Amazon Studios). Jessie trained at Upright Citizens Brigade, and was a member of Ars Nova's inaugural comedy residency. www.JessieCannizzaro.com

Nick Carrillo is originally from TX, but has been studying and performing improv, sketch, and theatre all over New York City for several years. He has studied and performed with UCB, The PIT, and The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. He was one of the original cast members of the Off-Broadway hit "Puffs; Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic." He can be seen in commercials for NAPA, GEICO, LEXUS, FOUR SEASONS, and many others, as well as being featured on NBC, VH1, Comedy Central, and truTV. He also works for Marvel hosting videos for their digital entertainment.

A.J. Ditty is an actor/playwright/slash-mark enthusiast currently living in Brooklyn. NYC: Puffs; or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (New World Stages/The Elektra/The PIT), Paddington Gets in a Jam! (DR2), Gas (Theatre Row), The Mysteries (The Flea Theater), Kapow-i GoGo!!! (The PIT), and B.B.'s Inferno (The PIT). Regional: The Farnsworth Invention (La Jolla Playhouse), Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Jekyll and Hyde, The Foreigner, Betrayal, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Noises Off!, Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, and The 39 Steps (The Winnipesaukee Playhouse), Landscape of the Body (Exit Stage Left). A.J. is a cohost of The Worst of All Possible Worlds podcast where he and his cohosts do weekly case studies in the pop culture of a dying empire. Go to ajditty.com for all your ajditty.com needs!

Carolina Đỗ is a multi-dimensional artist and proud descendant of Vietnamese freedom fighters and refugees. Select acting credits include-Broadway: Linda Vista, Grand Horizons; NY Theatre: Is It Supposed To Last? (PlayCo), 410[Gone] (Yangtze Rep), The Refugees (Adjusted Realists); Regional: Dinner and Cake (Everyman Theater); TV/Film: The Blacklist, Law and Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted, Queens: The Series. Carolina's writing has been supported by: Soho Rep's Writer Director Lab (2023), MacDowell (2023), JACK, Piper Theater, Naked Angels, and The Orchard Project. Upcoming works are supported by The Hearth, Fault Line Theatre, and The Makers' Ensemble. Co-founder of The Sống Collective and Mai House Studio. BFA: Brooklyn College. @carolinakaydo, www.carolinado.com

Jake Keefe hails from a tiny little town in New Hampshire where he spent his youth among the trees and the fresh air. He's traveled America doing improv comedy everywhere from Hawaii to Michigan. And yes, Hawaii was great! Jake was part of the original off-Broadway cast of Puffs and is currently the voice of Google Fiber. He also wants you to know he loves chubby hubby ice cream and welsh corgis.

Aaron Parker Fouhey Off-Broadway: Uncle Vanya, Pick Your Poison, Understudies Onstage (Pearl Theatre Company). NYC: Night of the Living N-Word!!! (Fringe NYC), Marian Or the True Tale of Robin Hood (Flux Theatre Ensemble), a cautionary tail, The Honest Whore (The Flea Theater), PORTAL, or Metaphorical Tricycle (Fire This Time Festival), The Seedling Project (Partly Cloudy People), Are You Not Entertained (Bring a Weasel and a Pint of Your Own Blood Festival). Regional:The Christmas Tree Farm, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (Mile Square Theatre) , The Bible: the Complete Word of God Abridged (Amphibian Stage Productions), The Cry of the Reed, A Civil War Christmas (Huntington Theatre Company), Bear Patrol (Vaquero Playground), Poe: A Fever Dream, Her Red Umbrella (11:11 Theatre Company). BFA in Acting: Boston University. Classical Acting Certificate: LAMDA. Aaron would like to thank his cats, Dorothy Parker and Grayson, for their tireless support. Seeking Representation!

James Fouhey is a classically trained actor and an Audie award winning narrator. His New York theatrical credits include originating the role of Cedric in Off-Broadway's Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (New World Stages) which was released as a Fathom Event in movie theaters nationwide, and is currently available to stream. James' narration credits include more than 500 audio books across a wide range of genres, and he has a particular love of fantasy, science fiction, YA, and Black history. You can check out more of his work at jamesfouhey.com, and listen to him talk about nerdy things on "Dragons, Sexy Robots & Adventures" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify."

Andy Miller is a Michigan transplant, has been a New York based actor for over 10 years now. NY: Puffs (New World Stages), The Mysteries (The Flea) She loves working on new shows and getting to be loud and weird on stage. Outside of acting she is training for her next triathlon and watching "Survivor" with her pets. @andandymiller

Jessica Mosher is a Canadian actress and award-winning writer based in New York City. Regional: Murder on the Links (North Coast Repertory Theatre & Laguna Playhouse); Paint Night (World Premiere by Carey Crim, The Public Theatre (ME)); The 39 Steps (Riverside Theatre); Hand to God (Florida Studio Theatre); Fun Home (White Plains Performing Arts Center); Crimes of the Heart (Bristol Valley Theatre); The Importance of Being Earnest (Savannah Repertory Theatre). TV/ Film: "Mr Robot" (USA), "For Hire" (SOHO International Film Festival), "anxious," "A Royal Christmas on Ice." www.jessicamosher.com

Jordan Sison is an NYC-based actor, writer, and dog enthusiast. Past credits include Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero (Live Host), The Wolves (#00) and A Christmas Carol (Martha Cratchit). @jordan_sison https://jordansison.wixsite.com/website