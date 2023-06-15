WICKED and Partnership for New York City Team Up With NYC Parks on Summer Volunteer Event Series

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, and NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue joined President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City Kathryn Wylde and the Broadway musical Wicked to announce a new volunteer event series where New Yorkers will have the chance to volunteer alongside Wicked company members and members of the Broadway Green Alliance. The partnership will support NYC Parks' ambitious goal to reach a record number of volunteers: Let's Green NYC!

"New Yorkers love to 'Get Stuff Done,' and by volunteering in a local park, you can play a pivotal role in making our city cleaner and greener,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "This exciting volunteer initiative brings together two giants of New York City — Broadway and NYC Parks. It's just one of the ways that we're going to make giving back even more fun and rewarding – because No Good Deed should go uncelebrated! Every volunteer commitment goes a long way, so join us for this volunteer program and together 'Let's Green NYC.'”

"Today's announcement brings incredible New York City institutions together to do great things for our city,” said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi. "These partnerships, between the public and private sectors, are exactly what our city needs to get the most out of every square foot of NYC. This is our city – and that means all of us. We all have a role to play in making the greatest city on the planet even better. I'm looking forward to getting my hands dirty with Commissioner Donoghue and the company of Wicked – and I hope to see all New Yorkers out there this summer, too.”

"Volunteering in a city park brings you closer to nature and to your fellow New Yorkers—and now, it can bring you closer to Broadway stars!" said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. "We might not be the Emerald City, but with park volunteering events in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens, NYC is teeming with opportunities to get involved in our shared greenspaces. This initiative shows New Yorkers that, when it comes to greening our city, together we're unlimited. Join us for Let's Green NYC and be part of something wonderful!"

"Coming together as a community to care for our public spaces exemplifies the spirit of the WE <3 NYC campaign, and we are proud to partner with Wicked and NYC Parks to support Let's Green NYC, and encourage New Yorkers to beautify their neighborhoods," said Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City.

"Our organization was created by volunteers who saw a need in their community and who worked alongside NYC Parks to make our City cleaner and greener,” said Merritt Birnbaum, President & CEO of Riverside Park Conservancy. "In recent years, as we confront the realities of climate change, there is more work to do in our park than ever before, and volunteers continue to be a critical part of our success. We're thrilled to help kick-off this initiative and look forward to welcoming many new green hands to Riverside Park – with their help, our landscapes will sing with joy!”

Through Let's Green NYC, Parks is building on its long legacy of volunteerism and public-private partnerships with groups who actively care for greenspaces to make it easier and more fun for everyone to beautify their parks, connect with fellow New Yorkers, and build stronger neighborhoods. This summer's partnership with Wicked will bring theater and park lovers together to pitch in and show their parks some love at events in Riverside Park in Manhattan (June 22), Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens (July 9), and Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx (August 11). Over the course of the summer, this partnership is expected to engage an estimated 600 volunteers!

With almost 1,000 playgrounds, more than 800 sports fields, 10,000 acres of natural areas, and a total of more than 5,000 individual properties, Parks is New York City's largest steward of open space and takes its role as caretaker seriously. Community is core to Parks' mission, and the agency has a decades-long legacy of fostering and supporting a variety of volunteer groups to aid in the care and upkeep of neighborhood parks. In recent years, informal surveying by Parks has estimated that around 230,000 New Yorkers volunteer with their parks annually. Further research conducted by the Partnership for New York City found that 73% of young New Yorkers are prepared to volunteer to help with our city's resurgence, though many don't know how.

With the WE <3 NYC campaign, Parks is partnering with Wicked to help incentivize volunteering, attract new audiences, and make giving back an enjoyable way of connecting with neighbors and fellow New Yorkers.

Sign up at nyc.gov/parks/Wicked

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on Broadway this fall.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity,” "Popular,” and "For Good,” Wickedhas been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.