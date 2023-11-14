WHITE WAVE Dance Invites Applications For 2024 DUMBO Dance Festival

WHITE WAVE Dance will invite companies/choreographers to submit applications for the 23rd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival, to be presented from June 27-30, 2024.

For the past two decades, WHITE WAVE Dance has proudly presented contemporary dance artists from around the world. Be a part of the 2024 DUMBO Dance Festival with LIVE performances at the incomparable Mark Morris Dance Center, James and Martha Duffy Performance Space (TBD)!

The 2024 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL: A FOUR-DAY SPECTACULAR PRESENTING 60+ COMPANIES FROM NEW YORK & AROUND THE WORLD.

DUMBO Dance Festival on ABC Eyewitness News:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZ-sq23DAGI

Promo video from 2023 DUMBO Dance Festival:

https://youtu.be/3NJTLbF8Vi0?si=x6wLhhzW1XhjatLO

APPLICATION DEADLINE(S):

▪ Early Bird Special Application by December 11 at 11:30pm

▪ Regular Application by December 27 at 11:30pm

Click HERE for the online Application Form!

WHITE WAVE scours the globe in search of today's most innovative dancemakers, both emerging and established, and brings them to NYC for one extended weekend, all the while paying extra attention to the new, emerging, and experimental. Dance lovers will experience a veritable cornucopia of the best of contemporary dance. DDF presents the very best artists to discerning audiences to experience, first-hand, the incomparable vitality of the NY and around-world-Dance scene.

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for 2024 DUMBO Dance Festival (each application requires a separate application form, and application fee). The fee is non-refundable.

All applications will be reviewed by a panel of impartial adjudicators. If your work is selected, you will be notified by e-mail by mid-February 2024.

All inquiries regarding the 2024 DDF, please contact: Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director at 718-855-8822 or email at ww2024ddf@gmail.com. THANK YOU!

Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director of WHITE WAVE Dance, is a recipient of the 2023 Bessies Angel Honoree Award, and is a nationally and internationally acclaimed choreographer, whose work has been hailed for its exhilarating, visually stunning, and emotionally rich phrases and textures.

In addition to her role as a performer and Artistic Director, Ms. Kim created a series of dance festivals soon after inaugurating the WHITE WAVE John Ryan Theater in DUMBO, Brooklyn, in 2001. She has since become one of the most recognized producers/curators in NYC and has also served as a juror for NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. Ms. Kim and Company performed at BAM Fisher, Joyce Theater, Kennedy Center, Dance Theater Workshop, Jacob's Pillow, American Dance Festival, 1988 Summer Olympics World Dance Festival (Korea), just to name a few. In June 2021, the Korean Arts Council, which manages the archive for famous artists, chose Young Soon as the first active Artist outside of Korea in all genres inducted into the archive.

Recently, her short film "iyouuswe II, A Dance Film," an adaptation of WHITE WAVE's "iyouuswe" (read as I-You-Us-We-two) which first premiered in 2017 at the 2017 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, was selected as finalist for the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival, Paris International Short Festival, Vancouver Independent Film Festival and an OFFICIAL SELECTION at the 2021 London International Short Film Festival, Espoo Digi-Dance International Film Festival (Finland) and Experimental, Dance, Music Film Festival (Canada).

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education. Artistic Director Young Soon Kim's vision is expansive, challenging the threshold of dance, music, theater and visual art, surging forward to create new possibilities. Ms. Kim creates works of vision and movement language in reverence and awe of novelty that challenge and broaden the boundaries of dance. We provide both emerging and established choreographers/companies with a NYC venue where they can congregate, create, rehearse and present new dance works through our festivals.

