WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Cancels Performances Through May 24

To allow for full recoveries within the company of Which Way To The Stage, MCC Theater will cancel all performances through Tuesday, May 24.

Due to breakthrough positive COVID cases in both companies, performances of Which Way to the Stage were originally cancelled through Sunday, May 15. MCC added five additional performances to the run, May 24-May 28.

The additional performances are all on sale now. Tickets are available at mcctheater.org.

The World Premiere of Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage) began previews in the Newman Mills Theater at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019) on Thursday April 14 and opened on Tuesday May 10. The cast of Which Way to the Stage includes Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty).

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever.

Which Way to the Stage features scenic design by Adam Rigg (On Sugarland), costume design by Enver Chakartash (English), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Tambo and Bones) and Jen Schriever (Grand Horizons), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (What the Constitution Means to Me). Liz Caplan is the vocal supervisor and Paul McGill is the choreographer. Hair, wig & makeup design is by Domino Couture and Alex H. Hajjar is the production stage manager.

Which Way to the Stage is supported by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.