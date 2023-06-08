WHEN THE LIGHTS GO ON AGAIN Comes to Theatre at St. Jeans

The production will premier on June 10th at 3pm & 7pm; and June 11th at 7pm at the Upper East Side's gorgeous Theatre at St. Jeans.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

WHEN THE LIGHTS GO ON AGAIN Comes to Theatre at St. Jeans

American Liberty Ballet is proud to present an original new ballet by M. Quimen Sanchez with supporting choreography by Valerie Mae Browne. When The Lights Go On Again, set to the music of the 40's, will premier on June 10th at 3pm & 7pm; and June 11th at 7pm at the Upper East Side's gorgeous Theatre at St. Jeans.

When The Lights Go On Again tells the story of a group of young lovers whose lives are about to be changed by the declaration of war.

In December of 1941, World War II is far away from the United States. They've gathered around their radios, listening to descriptions of cities under strict blackout conditions. Lights are turned off, windows covered by thick curtains, in the hopes the bombers won't find their targets.

But the bombs continue to fall, and now, they've fallen on the remote military bases at Pearl Harbor, in the territory of Hawaii. Soon, the lights will go out along the coasts of the United States, and the lovers will be separated.

American women, like their sisters all over the world, now step up to take the places of the men sent off to war. They keep the farms and factories running, maintaining the pace of everyday life. Keeping the home fires burning, for the duration. But they are also stepping up to the war effort, churning out the tools of war. Not only in factories, but in top secret installations where they plot artillery trajectories, create encryption codes for military communications, and break the encryption codes of the enemy.

Until the lights go on again.




Recommended For You