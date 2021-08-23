W.H. Terry Frankenberger Joins Harlem School Of The Arts As Chief Development Officer

The 57-year-old Harlem School of the Arts, Herb Alpert Center, has announced the hire of W.M. "Terry" Frankenberger III as the new Chief Development Officer. Mr. Frankenberger brings an exceptional passion for the arts and more than 20 years of experience in fundraising to this new position.

A product of a rich and diverse arts education, Mr. Frankenberger understands the value and the power that the arts have, to transform the lives of individuals. "I have always been interested in supporting this community. This is a tremendous opportunity to fulfill that commitment because HSA is uniquely positioned at the intersection of arts and social justice," said Mr. Frankenberger.

Prior to joining HSA this past July, Terry served in a similar position at Harlem Academy, an independent, nonprofit, co-educational school. There he played a pivotal role in planning, executing, and completing its $31 million Future Leaders: Capital Campaign to build the school's 29,000 square foot, five-story building that will be completed this year and sits next door to HSA.

Terry has also served as Senior Director of Development for the College of Performing Arts at the New School, Vice President of Development at the Paley Center for Media, Director, Development and Legacy Gifts for the Mount Sinai Health System, and Director of Development for the College of Arts and Science at New York University. He has a Master of Fine Arts degree in Theater Administration from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater Studies and English from Washington and Lee University. He has served as a director or trustee on the boards of the Professional Children's School, New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Gertrude Stein Repertory Theatre, National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, and Citigroup Pride Network.

"We are very excited and truly honored to welcome Terry to our institution. We are looking forward to working side by side with him to advance the goals of this organization," said HSA President Eric Pryor. "If this pandemic has taught us anything, is that the arts matter and institutions like HSA must be supported for the benefit of the community and for the well-being of the young people whom we serve. More importantly HSA must continue to thrive and grow if we are to continue to shape and mold productive citizens and future artists."

To learn more about the Harlem School of the Arts, please visit www.HSAnyc.org.