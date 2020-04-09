WEST SIDE STORY CAST Stays Connected Virtually While Social Distancing

West Side Story may be temporarily on pause due to the Broadway shut down, but that doesn't mean that the cast isn't staying connected - virtually, of course!

The New York Post reported that the young cast is in touch with one another during these times.

"I think it's a blessing we have the ability to communicate with each other in such easy ways," Said Dharon Jones, who plays Riff. "Like, I can hit up Kevin [Csolak], and I'll know how he's doing in 30 seconds," Jones says. "We haven't yet done the whole cast [on Zoom]," adds Csolak, a Jet, of the 50-strong company. "Because there's so many people."

Shireen Pimentel, who plays Maria shared:

"I've gotten to a place of wanting to transform a little," she says. "Put aside artistry altogether - singing, everything... finding the joy in being a person.

"So I cut bangs, I dyed my hair and I did a bunch of stuff that I don't do."

