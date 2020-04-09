WEST SIDE STORY CAST Stays Connected Virtually While Social Distancing
West Side Story may be temporarily on pause due to the Broadway shut down, but that doesn't mean that the cast isn't staying connected - virtually, of course!
The New York Post reported that the young cast is in touch with one another during these times.
Read the full story HERE.
"I think it's a blessing we have the ability to communicate with each other in such easy ways," Said Dharon Jones, who plays Riff. "Like, I can hit up Kevin [Csolak], and I'll know how he's doing in 30 seconds," Jones says. "We haven't yet done the whole cast [on Zoom]," adds Csolak, a Jet, of the 50-strong company. "Because there's so many people."
Shireen Pimentel, who plays Maria shared:
"I've gotten to a place of wanting to transform a little," she says. "Put aside artistry altogether - singing, everything... finding the joy in being a person.
"So I cut bangs, I dyed my hair and I did a bunch of stuff that I don't do."
Check out the full story HERE.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)