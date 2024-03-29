WE MIGHT AS WELL BE DEAD Preserved by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



German writer/director Natalia Sinelnikova's screenplay for her debut film WE MIGHT AS WELL BE DEAD has been preserved by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences permanent archive.

Co-written by Sinelnikova and partner, author Viktor Gallandi, the film premiered as an opening film at the 2022 Berlianle before winning a prize at New York's Tribeca Interntaional Film Festival. It was released to critical acclaim in the US by Hope Runs High. The screenplay, and the film's US theatrical release poster both entered the Academy's permanent core collection shortly after this month's Academy Awards.

Broadway World covered the film's New York opening here.

The film is now available on digital.