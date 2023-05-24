Photos: Inside The Opening Of Tribeca Winner WE MIGHT AS WELL BE DEAD

The audience included The Marvelous Ms. Maisel & Uncle Vanya star Will Brill, Killian & the Comeback Kids’ John Donchak, and more.

Hope Runs High and The Future of Film is Female hosted a special premiere screening of Tribeca winner WE MIGHT AS WELL BE DEAD on Monday night at Nitehawk Cinemas in Williamsburg. 

See photos below!

WE MIGHT AS WELL BE DEAD follows security officer Anna and her 16 year-old daughter who live peacefully in a high-rise at the edge of the woods famous for its carefully curated community. Until the day a dog disappears and an irrational fear spreads through this would-be utopia with a view.

The razor sharp Tribeca winner opened its section of the 2022 Berlin Film Festival and has won comparisons to films by THE LOBSTER and THE FAVORITE director, Yorgos Lanthimos. 

WE MIGHT AS WELL BE DEAD opens at New York’s IFC Center Friday May 26th and June 2nd at LA’s Lumiere Music Hall before expanding in the US and Canada. For showtimes and more click here.

Caryn Coleman, Desmond Thorne, and Taylor A. Purdee

Guests begin to arrive.

Daniel Zaleski

John Donchak

Phoebe Brobst

Taylor A. Purdee

Carly Jordan

Shauna Bahssin & Lauren Vaccaro

The audience settles in

The audience settles in

Will Brill

Natalia Sinelnikova

Caryn Coleman

Carly Jordan

Daniel Castro and guest

Taylor A. Purdee and John Donchak

Gina Maria and Michaela Fraboni

Taylor A. Purdee and Carly Jordan

Matthew Olive and Leo Gallagher

Alex Irizarry, Carly Jordan and Matthew Olive

John Donchak and Hannah Myers

Carly Jordan and Taylor A. Purdee

John Donchak, Hannah Myers, Carly Jordan, Taylor A. Purdee, Shauna Bahssin, Leo Gallagher

 



