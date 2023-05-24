Photos: Inside The Opening Of Tribeca Winner WE MIGHT AS WELL BE DEAD

The audience included The Marvelous Ms. Maisel & Uncle Vanya star Will Brill, Killian & the Comeback Kids’ John Donchak, and more.
Hope Runs High and The Future of Film is Female hosted a special premiere screening of Tribeca winner WE MIGHT AS WELL BE DEAD on Monday night at Nitehawk Cinemas in Williamsburg.
See photos below!
The audience included The Marvelous Ms. Maisel & Uncle Vanya star Will Brill, Killian & the Comeback Kids’ John Donchak, as well as a virtual introduction from the film's Berlin based director Natalia Sinelnikova.
WE MIGHT AS WELL BE DEAD follows security officer Anna and her 16 year-old daughter who live peacefully in a high-rise at the edge of the woods famous for its carefully curated community. Until the day a dog disappears and an irrational fear spreads through this would-be utopia with a view.
The razor sharp Tribeca winner opened its section of the 2022 Berlin Film Festival and has won comparisons to films by THE LOBSTER and THE FAVORITE director, Yorgos Lanthimos.
WE MIGHT AS WELL BE DEAD opens at New York’s IFC Center Friday May 26th and June 2nd at LA’s Lumiere Music Hall before expanding in the US and Canada. For showtimes and more click here.
Caryn Coleman, Desmond Thorne, and Taylor A. Purdee
Guests begin to arrive.
Daniel Zaleski
John Donchak
Phoebe Brobst
Taylor A. Purdee
Carly Jordan
Shauna Bahssin & Lauren Vaccaro
The audience settles in
Natalia Sinelnikova
Caryn Coleman
Carly Jordan
Daniel Castro and guest
Taylor A. Purdee and John Donchak
Gina Maria and Michaela Fraboni
Taylor A. Purdee and Carly Jordan
Matthew Olive and Leo Gallagher
Alex Irizarry, Carly Jordan and Matthew Olive
John Donchak and Hannah Myers
Carly Jordan and Taylor A. Purdee
John Donchak, Hannah Myers, Carly Jordan, Taylor A. Purdee, Shauna Bahssin, Leo Gallagher
Videos
