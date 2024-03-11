WATER FOR ELEPHANTS to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Water For Elephants is performing on Good Morning America tomorrow, March 12.

The episode airs on ABC at 7:00 a.m. EDT. The specific musical number that the cast is performing has not yet been specified.

The following day, Wednesday, March 13, the production will perform on GMA: What You Need to Know. The news program airs weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

The episode will also feature an interview with Jenifer Lewis and Taylor Swift announcing a new song from “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” on Disney+.

The musical is now in performances at the Imperial Theatre, and will officially open on March 21. Check out a first look here.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel of the same name by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a score by PigPen Theatre Co. and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

The cast is led by Grant Gustin in his Broadway debut, Isabelle McCalla, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.

It also features Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley Ross Beckwith McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy