WANDERING By Julie Mehretu And John Jasperse To Be Presented At Marian Goodman Gallery

Marian Goodman Gallery will present WANDERING, a series of live performances created in collaboration with Julie Mehretu and John Jasperse, running May 20 through May 23 at the gallery’s Tribeca location.

The performances will take place in dialogue with Mehretu’s exhibition Our Days, Like a Shadow (a non-abiding hauntology), currently on view at the gallery. The work brings together seven dancers, composers Hahn Rowe and Will Johnson, and a multi-level gallery environment to explore the relationship between movement, sound, and visual abstraction.

Directed by Jasperse, the performance moves across three floors of the gallery, with dancers interacting with Mehretu’s paintings and the architectural space. Audiences will be invited to travel through the building, encountering choreography, live sound, and installation elements as part of an immersive experience.

The cast of dancers includes Maria Fleischman, Catherine Kirk, Cynthia Koppe, Andrea Soto, Mak Thornquest, Jace Weyant, and Zo Williams. The project is dramaturged and produced by Ariel Osterweis.

Performances will be presented twice nightly at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., with each performance running approximately 45 minutes. Reservations will open April 23 at mariangoodman.com.