Voices of Ascension to Present Paola Prestini's THE GLASS BOX

Voices of Ascension, under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Dennis Keene, will present Paola Prestini's The Glass Box with the Young People's Chorus of New York City, led by Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, on January 27, 2022 at the Church of the Ascension. This double bill concert will also feature the world premiere performances of Julia Wolfe's de la boca and James Bassi's Protect, performed by the Young People's Chorus of New York City and Voices of Ascension respectively. The concert will conclude with a performance of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass.

Voices of Ascension Artistic Director Dennis Keene remarks, "we are delighted to welcome Francisco Núñez and the Young People's Chorus of New York City as our guests on this program. Taken together, these works reflect how composers through the ages have grappled with the great challenges faced by humanity, concluding with Haydn's opus, which grapples with anxiety but ultimately shatters the anxiety with optimistic triumph over adversity."

