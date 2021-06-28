Virtual Theatre This Week: June 28- July 4, 2021- with Josh Gad, Jenn Colella, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this week. This week (June 28- July 4) in live streaming: Emma Kingston and Josh Gad visit Backstage Live, Tovah Feldshuh in Becoming Dr. Ruth, a Jenn Colella Masterclass, and so much more!

*Note: events are listed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Monday, June 28

12:00 PM

Becoming Dr. Ruth - Here in America, she is known simply as Dr. Ruth. Her background includes living in five countries, marrying three times and identifying under four names. In a striking solo performance, six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway's Golda's Balcony), (TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" & "The Walking Dead"), deftly inhabits the warm, wise, witty persona of the beloved media figure. Reserve your tickets now for this breezy, thoroughly engaging evening of theatre, even as it explores some of the darkest chapters of the past century.

6:00 PM

Masterclass: Jenn Colella - Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training.

Gilda's Girls Night Out! - Gilda's Girls Night Out! - Join the birthday celebration of the legendary Gilda Radner. Cake! Champagne! And fascinating cocktail conversation with stars Cheryl Hines, Suzy Nakamura, Arden Myrin, Sufe Bradshaw, hosted by Ophira Eisenberg. These All-Stars of Improv will chat about Gilda Radner's comedy, inspiration, and pull back the curtain on their own lives and careers. Gilda's Girls Night Out is a benefit for Cancer Support Community and Gilda's Clubs. The show is free to watch - Viewer donations in celebration of Gilda, will benefit the 100% free services that Cancer Support Community Los Angeles provides to everyone affected by a cancer diagnosis - patients, family and caregivers.

7:00 PM

SongLabs: Space Dogs - SPACE DOGS tells the heartbreaking, mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer - a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars. Here's a taste of this incredibly unique tale from human history! And canine history!

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!)

SPACE DOGS - Space Dogs, a new musical by Van Hughes (Burn All Night) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days), will receive a SongLab presentation from MCC next month. Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking, mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer -- a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY - A new play by Brandon Walker inspired by real events. A safe online space for LGBTQIA+ witches is desecrated by a controversy over cultural appropriation and burial rites, which came to be known as Boneghazi. THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY is a mystical crime drama about how a bone-stealing witch sparked a revolution regarding race, gender, and spirituality. June 23-28, 2021 Live on Zoom June 23 & 24, Streaming June 25-28 Tickets $10+ to benefit the Audre Lorde Project www.TheSeeingPlace.com This play is interactive on in the live Zoom performances, and audience response is included in the plot of the play by using the Zoom chat and polling. The streamed performances are less interactive for those who prefer to simply watch the action unfold.

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Nico Muhly's Marnie Starring Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Christopher Maltman, Janis Kelly, and Denyce Graves, conducted by Roberto Spano. Production by Michael Mayer. From November 10, 2018.

Inside Chamber Music: Mozart's Quintet in G minor for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, K. 516 - In this lecture Bruce Adolphe is joined by CMS artists to examine Mozart's Quintet in G minor for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, K. 516.

8:00 PM

Jane Austen's Persuasion Song Cycle, Act II - What did we do on our CoVid quarantine vacation? With a baseline of Beethoven's glorious chamber music, director/lyricist Emily King created a series of 9 songs which capture, each in their unique way, the flavor, plot and characters of PERSUASION, Jane Austen's last completed, least read and most fiercely defended novel. Twelve remarkable singer actors and eleven musicians are creating a wholly original, completely Pastiche way of bringing you back in time with our latest technology. Diverse and distanced, gorgeous and witty, liberating talent from Canada to Israel and all over the US, for Austen, Beethoven and musical theater fans all over the world. Ludwig calls the tune as we celebrate Jane Austen, and her ability to create happy endings in her stories, when real life so often sadly disappoints.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

Tuesday, June 29

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight.

12:00 PM

Becoming Dr. Ruth

4:00 PM

#ConcertsForKids Rainbow Girls - Enjoy a concert by California-based folk trio the Rainbow Girls, which centers rich harmonies and silly anecdotes perfect for a family audience (Rerun).

6:00 PM

WHAT NOW PT. 2: FROM ALLY TO ACTION - For over a year, folks all across the theater industry have been organizing to ensure that we can all re-enter a field that is more inclusive, more equitable, and actively working to purge itself of racism. So What Now? It's time to come back together as a community and check in on the work that has been done, the work that is ongoing, and the progress of nearly 8,000 non-Black industry members who signed our Public Accountability Pledge in 2020. As the industry prepares to open, it is no longer enough to name yourself an ally. We need everyone to engage as an active member of the movement. As we explore what it takes to move From Ally to Action, we will investigate the progress that has been made and the systems that must be addressed in order to ensure that this change is sustainable and long lasting. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring our industry is safe and equitable. In this forum, we will look at how white supremacy culture can threaten the capacity of white allies to sustain this work, dig into a few of the specific ways that white supremacy shows up, and understand practical tips for how to replace these habits. There is still much work to do. Do you know your role? While we are asking our white allies to show up in a much more overt way, we invite all who are interested into conversation to join us. We look forward to moving into action with you.

The Hot Sardines - The Hot Sardines play with a little glamour, a bit of grit, and a lot of moxie. These mischief-makers of hot jazz have been described as "potent and assured" (The New York Times) and "simply phenomenal" (The Times, London). In the talented hands of this New York-based ensemble, history-defining jazz comes alive through brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano melodies, and a crooner known for transporting listeners to a bygone era with a mere lilt of her voice. This performance will be streamed Live from The Conrad on June 29 and will be available to view on-demand until July 6, 2021.

Ghosting - GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication. Sí never sleeps well. Sí never remembers her dreams. But she wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed in London. What the f*ck? Now she must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home. Irish Rep is proud to present the New York premiere of Waterford natives Anne O'Riordan's (Call the Midwife, Doctors) and Jamie Beamish's (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) tragic-comic new play. First premiering to sold-out audiences in London, O'Riordan and Beamish brought their collaboration home to Theatre Royal, Waterford in 2019. This production of Ghosting was streamed live online from Theatre Royal in April 2020.

Being & Becoming - Emanations - Being & Becoming was formed in 2017 by composer and trumpet player Peter Evans. The name of the band, drawn from the writing of Sufi writer and musician Inyat Khan, reflects the group's commitment to the challenge of spontaneous creativity. Evans' compositions for the band draw from a wide variety of sources, traditional and experimental, with a grounding in improvisational idioms, notated concert music and an array of experimental approaches. Being & Becoming's debut album was released in 2020 on More is More records in both vinyl and digital formats. https://peterevansmusic.bandcamp.com/album/being-becoming RSVP to receive YouTube link shortly before stream starts.

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - John Adams's Doctor Atomic Starring Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Gerald Finley, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by Alan Gilbert. Production by Penny Woolcock. From November 8, 2008.

The Ulysses & Emerson String Quartets - The Naumburg Orchestral Concerts 116th Season will be returning to the newly renovated Bandshell. All concerts will take place at 7:30 PM at the Naumburg Bandshell (Concert Ground, 72nd St, mid-park, New York, NY 10065).

8:00 PM

The Secret Garden: Special Encore Virtual Performance - Following the death of her parents in colonial India, eleven-year-old Mary is sent to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald in the English countryside. Archibald still mourns the loss of his beautiful young wife a decade earlier, and his vast mansion is devoid of joy. His only child, ten-year-old Colin, is a sickly boy, confined to his room. Seeking to escape the gloom, Mary ventures outside and discovers a mysterious walled garden that has been locked since her aunt's death. With the help of "The Dreamers" - protective spirits from her past - Mary resolves to bring the neglected garden back to life and restore the beauty that once was. A musical adaptation of the classic Victorian children's book, The Secret Garden is an enchanting tale of hope and healing! Get your tickets at ShowTix4U.com for our special streamed command performance!

Stars in the House - Guest host Brenda Braxton

George Floyd In Memoriam - The North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz returns to the stage to perform a concert in memory of George Floyd. Featured in the program will be four recent works for string orchestra by American composers. All were inspired by the loneliness, turmoil, uncertainty and hopes experienced throughout the world during the recent past.

Keffiyeh/Made In China - Ramallah-based playwright DaliaTaha's utterly distinct slices of Palestinian life are at times unsettling, heartbreaking, and humorous - as parents, lovers, sisters and friends cope with a decades-long occupation. These exquisite short plays explore how the most intimate of relationships are infiltrated by colonization and displacement.

Wednesday, June 30

12:00 AM

10:00 AM

National Radio Series Program 40: All French - The music of France has enchanted listeners for centuries. Today enjoy Poulenc's Sonata for Two Clarinets and Chausson's Concerto in D major, Op. 21.

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Emma Kingston!

12:00 PM

Becoming Dr. Ruth

12:00 PM

The Secret Garden: Special Encore Virtual Performance

Under Milk Wood - Originally commissioned by the BBC and described by Dylan Thomas as 'a play for voices', UNDER MILK WOOD is a nuanced, provocative and hilarious account of a spring day in the fictional Welsh seaside village of Llareggub. We learn of the inhabitants' dreams and desires, their loves and regrets. The play introduces us to characters such as Captain Cat who dreams of his drowned former sea fellows and Nogood Boyo who dreams of nothing at all. It is a unique and touching depiction of a village that has fallen head over bells in love'. The First Voice narration reveals the ordinary world of daily happenings and events, while the Second Voice conveys the intimate, innermost thoughts of the fascinating folk of Llareggub

A Midsummer Night's Dream - Hermia loves Lysander, Demetrius loves Hermia, Helena loves Demetrius, Theseus and Hippolyta are almost newlyweds and the already-complex marriage of the immortal queen and king of Fairyland is further complicated when one of them falls for an amateur actor-turned-ass. Intrigued by the theory that Shakespeare wrote this play as a wedding gift ATM probes the pitfalls and pay-offs of relationships, be they budding or eternal. Seeking out the grace, beauty and delight embedded in the comedy, this joyful, music-laden production invites us to feel as well as laugh. click here

3:00 PM

Ghosting - GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication. Sí never sleeps well. Sí never remembers her dreams. But she wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed in London. What the f*ck? Now she must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home. Irish Rep is proud to present the New York premiere of Waterford natives Anne O'Riordan's (Call the Midwife, Doctors) and Jamie Beamish's (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) tragic-comic new play. First premiering to sold-out audiences in London, O'Riordan and Beamish brought their collaboration home to Theatre Royal, Waterford in 2019. This production of Ghosting was streamed live online from Theatre Royal in April 2020. click here

6:00 PM

Raising the Curtain: Theater is Back! - The Gracie Mansion Conservancy, stewards of The People's House, cordially invites you to a celebration of Broadway and New York's theater community with a virtual preview of the coming season hosted by Sheryl Lee Ralph. Filled with performances by established and up-and-coming stars, Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray will present the Key to the City to Tony-award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of the Actors Fund, which has raised $19 million to support out-of-work theater professionals during the pandemic. In addition, there will be a Silent Auction featuring artists exhibited in the Gracie Mansion public rooms since 2019 in the shows She Persists: A Century of Women Artists in New York, 1919-2019 and CATALYST: Art and Social Justice, alongside some of the artists who helped install these shows on the historic walls. You can also bid on exclusive access to Gracie Mansion and items donated from the Broadway community. Enjoy an evening of greetings and Premiere performances by Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray, Bobby Conte Thornton, David Henry Hwang, Playwright Keenan Scott II, Director Steve H. Broadnax III, Jessica Phillips and John Gallagher Jr. click here

Be Our Guest with Riki Stevens! - We're thrilled to welcome the winner of CT's Got Talent and L&IC alum Riki Stevens to Be our Guest this Wednesday. Tune in and chat with this extraordinary musician! Come with a cocktail and questions for our guest. A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

7:30 PM

In The Forest Between Life And Death - Join Alison Cook Beatty Dance and award-winning collaborating artists Shem Guibbory and Anne de Marre for the premiere performance of "In The Forest between Life and Death" (working title) on Wednesday, June 30th at 7:30 p.m. This FREE event for the public is sponsored by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Artistic Director Alison Cook-Beatty choreographed the quintet to the music of Bartok's astonishing Sonata No. 2 in the natural beauty of Central Park's Ramble. The Music Director, of this piece, Shem Guibbory, and Dramaturg Anne Catherine de Mare closely worked with Ms. Alison Cook-Beatty and the dancers. Exploring themes of loss, balance, and the restorative healing of the natural world, the piece is a powerful testament to the power of both grief and love. Dancers Fiona Oba, Vera Paganin, Richard Sayama, Ricardo Barrett, and Charles Scheland star in this new work. Fellow company member Miranda Stuck and guest artists Isa Braun, Mary Puart, Laura Espitia, Holly Hwang, Ioanna Ioannides, Miranda Runyon, Daisy Morales, and Olivia Passarelli also dance throughout the enchanted forest. We would like to thank costume designer Ali Tagavi, videographer and film editor Ellen Maynard, camera assistant/second camera person Jerry Aquino. As well as Niccolo Orsolani, Robert Sutherland, Emma Gerstein, and Ms. Olga Berest, founder and owner of the Berest Dance Center, St. Luke's Lutheran Church NYC, and Sacred Spaces. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles Starring Teresa Stratas, Håkan Hagegård, Gino Quilico, Graham Clark, Marilyn Horne, and Renée Fleming, conducted by James Levine. Production by Sir Colin Graham. From January 10, 1992. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - $1 MILLION RAISED FOR THE ACTORS FUND!!! Join Seth and James as after hundreds of shows, thousands of guests, and millions of viewers, "Stars In The House" celebrates reaching this amazing milestone! Seth and James will mark this unbelievable accomplishment with a very special IN PERSON "Stars In The House" show on Wednesday, June 30 at 8pm ET at Asylum NYC. They will be surrounded by fully vaccinated "Stars In The House" staff, family and friends who will get to witness the first ever IN-PERSON broadcast, featuring appearances by Brenda Braxton, Josh Bryant, Andréa Burns, Liz Callaway, Paul Castree, Kristin Chenoweth, Darius de Haas, Colin Donnell, Dr. Jon LaPook, Beth Leavel, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lisa Mordente, Patti Murin, Jack Plotnick, Chita Rivera, Marc Shaiman, Pearl Sun, Nina West, and more! It is sure to be an epic celebration filled with colorful conversations and of course, live music! For this milestone occasion of raising $1 million for The Actors Fund, a longtime friend of "Stars In The House" will be matching all donations on June 30 up to $15,000, in honor of all the people who make theater happen, on stage and off-including the behind-the-scenes staff and volunteers of "Stars In The House!" ​ click here

Ghosting - GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication. Sí never sleeps well. Sí never remembers her dreams. But she wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed in London. What the f*ck? Now she must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home. Irish Rep is proud to present the New York premiere of Waterford natives Anne O'Riordan's (Call the Midwife, Doctors) and Jamie Beamish's (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) tragic-comic new play. First premiering to sold-out audiences in London, O'Riordan and Beamish brought their collaboration home to Theatre Royal, Waterford in 2019. This production of Ghosting was streamed live online from Theatre Royal in April 2020. click here

End-of-Pride Drag Celebration - It's the end of pride, but that doesn't mean we're done celebrating! This show celebrates some of NYC's best drag kings and quings, featuring Lucky Pierre, Myster E Mel Kiki, Oliver Herface, Richard, Shay They, Uncle Freak and hosted by Sam Bam Thankyoumaam. click here

The Secret Garden: Special Encore Virtual Performance - Following the death of her parents in colonial India, eleven-year-old Mary is sent to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald in the English countryside. Archibald still mourns the loss of his beautiful young wife a decade earlier, and his vast mansion is devoid of joy. His only child, ten-year-old Colin, is a sickly boy, confined to his room. Seeking to escape the gloom, Mary ventures outside and discovers a mysterious walled garden that has been locked since her aunt's death. With the help of "The Dreamers" - protective spirits from her past - Mary resolves to bring the neglected garden back to life and restore the beauty that once was. A musical adaptation of the classic Victorian children's book, The Secret Garden is an enchanting tale of hope and healing! Central Standard Time click here

Thursday, July 1

12:00 PM

Becoming Dr. Ruth - Here in America, she is known simply as Dr. Ruth. Her background includes living in five countries, marrying three times and identifying under four names. In a striking solo performance, six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway's Golda's Balcony), (TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" & "The Walking Dead"), deftly inhabits the warm, wise, witty persona of the beloved media figure. Reserve your tickets now for this breezy, thoroughly engaging evening of theatre, even as it explores some of the darkest chapters of the past century. click here

6:00 PM

CLASSIC CONVERSATIONS WITH MARSHA MASON - Join us for our digital version of CSC's signature series, Classic Conversations. These one-of-a-kind discussions between Artistic Director John Doyle and CSC-associated artists continues in 2021, offering unique chats with performers, composers, playwrights, and former CSC Artistic Directors. Premiering Thursdays at 6pm on YouTube and Facebook, past videos can be found on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram IGTV after their initial release. This conversation will feature: Oscar Nominee MARSHA MASON (The Goodbye Girl, "Grace and Frankie") click here

7:00 PM

Ghosting - GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication. Sí never sleeps well. Sí never remembers her dreams. But she wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed in London. What the f*ck? Now she must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home. Irish Rep is proud to present the New York premiere of Waterford natives Anne O'Riordan's (Call the Midwife, Doctors) and Jamie Beamish's (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) tragic-comic new play. First premiering to sold-out audiences in London, O'Riordan and Beamish brought their collaboration home to Theatre Royal, Waterford in 2019. This production of Ghosting was streamed live online from Theatre Royal in April 2020. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, and Sir John Tomlinson, conducted by Thomas Adès. Production by Tom Cairns. From November 18, 2017. click here

Clue - Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! click here

LIZ ESTRADA - The world may not be fine, but that doesn't mean we can't gather online to prevent disaster with a little bit of sex and laughter. What could this witty, interactive and racy take on the classic Greek "sex-strike to end hate" comedy have to offer today's divisive and seemingly psychotic society? Plenty, it turns out in this hilarious, naughty, innovative and ultimately inspiring modern-day update from Miles Beyond Entertainment -- one of 2020's most awarded live-streamers - partnering with the female-centric Archipelago Creative Group. Join the online burlesque rally, where the entire ensemble reacts to the audience's real-time texts. With six LIVE performances only, show times are PDT, so please adjust accordingly. Only one online "ticket" is required for each household or devices. Info and tickets at www.BeyondTheStage.net click here

8:00 PM

The Secret Garden: Special Encore Virtual Performance - Following the death of her parents in colonial India, eleven-year-old Mary is sent to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald in the English countryside. Archibald still mourns the loss of his beautiful young wife a decade earlier, and his vast mansion is devoid of joy. His only child, ten-year-old Colin, is a sickly boy, confined to his room. Seeking to escape the gloom, Mary ventures outside and discovers a mysterious walled garden that has been locked since her aunt's death. With the help of "The Dreamers" - protective spirits from her past - Mary resolves to bring the neglected garden back to life and restore the beauty that once was. A musical adaptation of the classic Victorian children's book, The Secret Garden is an enchanting tale of hope and healing! Get your tickets at ShowTix4U.com for our special streamed command performance! click here

Friday, July 2

12:00 PM

Becoming Dr. Ruth - Here in America, she is known simply as Dr. Ruth. Her background includes living in five countries, marrying three times and identifying under four names. In a striking solo performance, six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway's Golda's Balcony), (TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" & "The Walking Dead"), deftly inhabits the warm, wise, witty persona of the beloved media figure. Reserve your tickets now for this breezy, thoroughly engaging evening of theatre, even as it explores some of the darkest chapters of the past century. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Josh Gad! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - John Adams's Nixon in China Starring Kathleen Kim, Janis Kelly, Robert Brubaker, Russell Braun, James Maddalena, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by John Adams. Production by Peter Sellars. From February 12, 2011. click here

Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show - SEEGER is an award-winning, critically acclaimed multimedia solo show about America's beloved folksinger, Pete Seeger. Spend an evening with Pete as he plays a benefit concert advocating the end of the U.S.-Cuban trade embargo, where he uses a dozen of his signature songs, including "If I Had a Hammer", "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?", "Turn! Turn! Turn!", "We Shall Overcome", and "Guantanamera" to tell the story of his awakening as an activist, and his struggles with being blacklisted during the McCarthy-era. click here

LIZ ESTRADA - The world may not be fine, but that doesn't mean we can't gather online to prevent disaster with a little bit of sex and laughter. What could this witty, interactive and racy take on the classic Greek "sex-strike to end hate" comedy have to offer today's divisive and seemingly psychotic society? Plenty, it turns out in this hilarious, naughty, innovative and ultimately inspiring modern-day update from Miles Beyond Entertainment -- one of 2020's most awarded live-streamers - partnering with the female-centric Archipelago Creative Group. Join the online burlesque rally, where the entire ensemble reacts to the audience's real-time texts. With six LIVE performances only, show times are PDT, so please adjust accordingly. Only one online "ticket" is required for each household or devices. Info and tickets at www.BeyondTheStage.net click here

8:00 PM

The Secret Garden: Special Encore Virtual Performance - Following the death of her parents in colonial India, eleven-year-old Mary is sent to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald in the English countryside. Archibald still mourns the loss of his beautiful young wife a decade earlier, and his vast mansion is devoid of joy. His only child, ten-year-old Colin, is a sickly boy, confined to his room. Seeking to escape the gloom, Mary ventures outside and discovers a mysterious walled garden that has been locked since her aunt's death. With the help of "The Dreamers" - protective spirits from her past - Mary resolves to bring the neglected garden back to life and restore the beauty that once was. A musical adaptation of the classic Victorian children's book, The Secret Garden is an enchanting tale of hope and healing! Get your tickets at ShowTix4U.com for our special streamed command performance! click here

Ghosting - GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication. Sí never sleeps well. Sí never remembers her dreams. But she wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed in London. What the f*ck? Now she must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home. Irish Rep is proud to present the New York premiere of Waterford natives Anne O'Riordan's (Call the Midwife, Doctors) and Jamie Beamish's (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) tragic-comic new play. First premiering to sold-out audiences in London, O'Riordan and Beamish brought their collaboration home to Theatre Royal, Waterford in 2019. This production of Ghosting was streamed live online from Theatre Royal in April 2020. click here

Saturday, July 3

12:00 PM

Becoming Dr. Ruth - Here in America, she is known simply as Dr. Ruth. Her background includes living in five countries, marrying three times and identifying under four names. In a striking solo performance, six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway's Golda's Balcony), (TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" & "The Walking Dead"), deftly inhabits the warm, wise, witty persona of the beloved media figure. Reserve your tickets now for this breezy, thoroughly engaging evening of theatre, even as it explores some of the darkest chapters of the past century. click here

3:00 PM

Ghosting - GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication. Sí never sleeps well. Sí never remembers her dreams. But she wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed in London. What the f*ck? Now she must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home. Irish Rep is proud to present the New York premiere of Waterford natives Anne O'Riordan's (Call the Midwife, Doctors) and Jamie Beamish's (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) tragic-comic new play. First premiering to sold-out audiences in London, O'Riordan and Beamish brought their collaboration home to Theatre Royal, Waterford in 2019. This production of Ghosting was streamed live online from Theatre Royal in April 2020. click here

I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti - Giulia is a single New Yorker who really knows how to deliver in the one room where it counts-- the kitchen. Publishing pro by day and domestic diva by night, she knows how to whip up mouth-watering Italian cuisine. Unfortunately, her prowess with pasta is not matched by her taste in men, who all seem to eat and run. Can she find Mr. Right or will she end up getting burned? Based on Giulia Melucci's bestselling memoir, this saucy comedy features live cooking onstage and leave you hungry for love! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Weill's Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny Starring Teresa Stratas, Astrid Varnay, Richard Cassilly, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. From November 27, 1979. click here

Clue - Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! click here

8:00 PM

The Secret Garden: Special Encore Virtual Performance - Following the death of her parents in colonial India, eleven-year-old Mary is sent to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald in the English countryside. Archibald still mourns the loss of his beautiful young wife a decade earlier, and his vast mansion is devoid of joy. His only child, ten-year-old Colin, is a sickly boy, confined to his room. Seeking to escape the gloom, Mary ventures outside and discovers a mysterious walled garden that has been locked since her aunt's death. With the help of "The Dreamers" - protective spirits from her past - Mary resolves to bring the neglected garden back to life and restore the beauty that once was. A musical adaptation of the classic Victorian children's book, The Secret Garden is an enchanting tale of hope and healing! Get your tickets at ShowTix4U.com for our special streamed command performance! click here

Ghosting - GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication. Sí never sleeps well. Sí never remembers her dreams. But she wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed in London. What the f*ck? Now she must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home. Irish Rep is proud to present the New York premiere of Waterford natives Anne O'Riordan's (Call the Midwife, Doctors) and Jamie Beamish's (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) tragic-comic new play. First premiering to sold-out audiences in London, O'Riordan and Beamish brought their collaboration home to Theatre Royal, Waterford in 2019. This production of Ghosting was streamed live online from Theatre Royal in April 2020. click here

ONE@SRT: Luckner Bruno's "The Sovereign Show" - Join us for a Stage-to-Screen one-person-multi-character Comedy Event! You have been cordially invited to the Royal Estate of Future Versailles! The year is 2647, and your Sovereign Ruler invites you to the premier of the Stage-to-Screen show "The Sovereign Show". You will be special guests of our Sovereign Ruler: Hermaphrodite-saurus Rex I- Future Leader of France. We will go on a journey where we will time shift through to the 2020's: the Era of Revolution, Transparency and Change. This is a show that shines a light on the upheavals and changes of that Historical Era. This will be a safe time traveling journey with no time paradoxes or mistaken meet-ups with your future mom. When: July 3rd, 2021 at 8:00pm Virtual Streaming Link: https://facebook.com/ftfshows About ONE@SRT: This program was developed to provide a space dedicated to the staging and sharing of one-person shows. This initiative is part of FTF's plan to safely present cultural entertainment. This performance will premiere at the Sandrell Rivers Theater while simulcasting on Facebook & YouTube. COVID-19 Protocol & Practices: Read more at: https://www.sandrellriverstheater.com/reopening Sponsors: This program was made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the Broward County Cultural Division, Funding Arts Broward, sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. click here

Sunday, July 4

12:00 PM

Becoming Dr. Ruth - Here in America, she is known simply as Dr. Ruth. Her background includes living in five countries, marrying three times and identifying under four names. In a striking solo performance, six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway's Golda's Balcony), (TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" & "The Walking Dead"), deftly inhabits the warm, wise, witty persona of the beloved media figure. Reserve your tickets now for this breezy, thoroughly engaging evening of theatre, even as it explores some of the darkest chapters of the past century. click here

2:00 PM

Ghosting - GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication. Sí never sleeps well. Sí never remembers her dreams. But she wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed in London. What the f*ck? Now she must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home. Irish Rep is proud to present the New York premiere of Waterford natives Anne O'Riordan's (Call the Midwife, Doctors) and Jamie Beamish's (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) tragic-comic new play. First premiering to sold-out audiences in London, O'Riordan and Beamish brought their collaboration home to Theatre Royal, Waterford in 2019. This production of Ghosting was streamed live online from Theatre Royal in April 2020. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Philip Glass's Akhnaten Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 23, 2019. click here