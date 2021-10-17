Violinist Mari Kimura to Showcase Six Instrumental Works in Split-Billed Event with Pianist Joseph Kubera

On November 18 at Roulette, as part of an evening named Interpretations: Mari Kimura / Joseph Kubera, violinist/composer Mari Kimura will share six instrumental works conceived for her motion sensor invention MUGIC. It will be the most broad-ranging showcase to-date for the innovative device, which is helping to fuse the capabilities of classic, contemporary violin with improvisational, interactive computer music into a distinctive sound palette of its own.

Six pieces for MUGIC will be offered, of which three are premieres: Kimura's own "Iron Bird for cymbal and MUGIC," performed by percussionist Aiyun Huang (World premiere); "Motion Notions" by Dai Fujikura (New York premiere), performed by Kimura on violin and MUGIC; and Kimura's "KISMET for MUGIC and ensemble," performed by Ensemble Decipher (US premiere). Three other works written and performed by Kimura will round out the hour.

This one-hour medley will be the first part of a two-part evening that is co-presented by The Interpretations Series and Roulette. In the second part, veteran pianist Joseph Kubera will perform a solo recital featuring "Block Design" by Tom Johnson, "Queens Plaza" by Daniel Rothman, and other works.

Tickets to the live concert will be $20, and can be purchased here, or by calling the box office:(917) 267-0363. The concert will also stream live free on Roulette website, https://roulette.org. Doors will open at 7:00 PM. The program run time is two hours with intermission. Roulette is located at 509 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn. Proof of vaccination is required for everyone attending.