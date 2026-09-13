Violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy Performs In Three New York Fashion Week Events This Month

Dr. Edward W. Hardy is bringing his live violin performance to three New York Fashion Week events across New York City this September, beginning with Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2027 runway presentation at The Plaza Hotel on September 10. The invitation-only event featured Hardy performing with the Matt Jones Orchestra while wearing a Tommy Hilfiger look.

The Tommy Hilfiger appearance marks the first of three NYFW engagements for Hardy this season. On September 14, he will perform at the Runway 7 Fashion Awards Gala at Sony Hall, including a 30-minute set and an additional performance during the awards ceremony. He will wear an original Sound Kulture gold suit hand-painted by fashion designer Marco Alexander.

The following day, September 15, Hardy will perform alongside Ecuadorian pop artist Pia Vasquez at the 11th edition of Downtown Fashion Week New York at Volume Midtown. Their collaboration will accompany the runway presentation, with proceeds supporting humanitarian aid in Venezuela.

'I truly feel blessed to be included in three NYFW engagements this season,' says Hardy. 'Last year, I performed solo violin for Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and models during Yesi Rose Fashion's runway show at hiTechMODA during New York Fashion Week. This year has been such an exciting season, beginning with Tommy Hilfiger, and I can't wait to perform at the upcoming shows.'

Across the three appearances, Hardy is bringing live violin music to three distinct corners of New York Fashion Week: a major international fashion house, a fashion awards gala, and an independent runway event featuring International Artists and designers. These engagements reflect Hardy's expanding work at the intersection of live music, fashion, theater, culture, and visual performance. He is the composer and an actor in Anna Deavere Smith's Basil Biggs and the co-creator and composer of The Woodsman. His performance credits also include Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center, and other major cultural and entertainment events throughout New York City.

Photo Credit: Hannah Digitals



Photo Credit: Hannah Digitals

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