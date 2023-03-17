Videos: Katy Geraghty, Taylor Iman Jones, and More Perform Songs From iTheatrics' Junior Theater Festival 20th Anniversary EP

Krystina Alabado, Katy Geraghty, Taylor Iman Jones, Wren Rivera, and Daniel Yearwood are part of iTheatrics' Junior Theater Festival 20th Anniversary EP which was released on March 15th on Broadway Records.

The stars performed to a live audience of 7,000 during a concert celebrating the Junior Theater Festival's 20th anniversary at its flagship Atlanta event this past January. The EP is being released on March 15, the day that priority registration for returning groups to 2024 JTF Atlanta (January 12-14, 2024 in Atlanta) and JTF West (February 9-11, 2024 in Sacramento) begins at juniortheaterfestival.com.

To listen or order the Junior Theater Festival 20th Anniversary EP visit Broadway Records.

Composer, arranger and music supervisor Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, For You, Paige,Breathe) created the reimagined "JTF Remix" arrangements of the long-loved hits from Annie, Seussical, and Guys and Dolls with orchestrator and co-producer Conor Keelen. Annie, Seussical, and Guys and Dolls are all in the Music Theatre International catalog of musicals.

Tomorrow - Krystina Alabado

Alone in the Universe - Taylor Iman Jones and Daniel Yearwood