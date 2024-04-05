Video: Willemijn Verkaik & Abla Alaoui Sing 'I Can't Lose You' from FROZEN in Hamburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch as Willemijn Verkaik (Elsa) and Abla Alaoui (Anna) sing 'I Can't Lose You' from the German production of Disney's Frozen. The actresses began their run in the production, now in its second year, on October 18th, 2023.

Verkaik previously lent her singing voice to the role of Elza in the German versions of the Disney Frozen films, dubbing Idina Menzel who created the role in English.

Willemijn Verkaik has appeared in musicals on Broadway in New York, London's West End, the Netherlands and Germany, all in their local language, and even performed the song "Into the Unknown" at the 2020 Academy Awards, which was watched by 65 million people.

Musical fans in Germany know Verkaik as Elphaba in WICKED (Stage Palladium Theater Stuttgart / Stage Metronom Theater Oberhausen), as well as Molly in GHOST (Stage Theater des Westens, Berlin), Donna in MAMMA MIA! (Stage Palladium Theater Stuttgart), Kala in Disney's TARZAN (Stage Apollo Theater Stuttgart), and Sloane in BAT OUT OF HELL (Stage Metronom Theater Oberhausen). She was most recently on stage as Mrs. Danvers in the musical REBECCA at the Raimundtheater in Vienna and is now looking forward to her big Hamburg debut in the role of Ice Queen.

Abla Alaoui will take on the role of Princess Anna. After her training at the Joop Van Den Ende Academy in Hamburg, Alaoui delighted as Mary Robert in SISTER ACT at the Stage Metronom Theater in Oberhausen. Other credits include BONNIE & CLYDE, MOZART!, SUNSET BOULEVARD, TANZ DER VAMPIRE, and MAMMA MIA!. Alaoui last acted in Vienna: until June she was on stage in the role of Esmeralda in Disney's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at the Ronacher Theater.