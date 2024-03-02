Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of New Musical by THE BAND'S VISIT Creators, DEAD OUTLAW

Earlier this week, previews officially began for Audible's world premiere of Dead Outlaw- a new musical by the creators of The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses and David Cromer) and Erik Della Penna.

What's the new musical all about?

How did the preserved body of an Old West train robber from Oklahoma wind up hanging in a Southern California amusement park ride in 1976? Dead Outlaw tells the unbelievable true story of Elmer McCurdy, a man who had twice as many adventures in death as in life, and whose long, strange odyssey spanned a continent and a century.

"I'm fascinated by the challenge of telling a story where your main character dies halfway through," explained Della Penna. "I hadn't really seen that done [Laughs] and I wasn't sure how to do it. That kind of challenge always hooks me."

In addition to its limited run at the Minetta Lane Theatre, the musical will also be recorded and released on Audible, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

"Really good theatre isn't something that happens just because of what we [the actors] do. It's not something that the audience experiences on their own. It's something that happens in the air... in the middle," said Thom Sesma. "That's a perfect metaphor for what happens with Audible. You present something, the audience hears it, but what they actually experience and what we actually experience is this intangible, wonderful thing. It's the third thing that we all strive for in the world of creativity and Audible is allowing us to do that."

Watch as the cast and creative team checks in with BroadwayWorld to give a special sneak peek and chat about what audiences can expect from the musical.