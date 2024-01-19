Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut With Jacob Elordi & Bowen Yang

Reneé Rapp is making her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend with two special musical performances.

Leading up to the episode, watch the Mean Girls star join host Jacob Elordi and cast member Bowen Yang for a special promo below!

In the video, they teach the Saltburn actor that he's "so babygirl," while Rapp also taps into her inner Regina George during a bit with Yang.

The Broadway alum promised Entertinament Tonight that her appearance is going to be "hot," divulging that she "would love" to appear in a sketch. SNL boss Lorne Michaels gave the idea his stamp of approval on the Mean Girls red carpet.

While the songs she is performing are being kept under wraps, Rapp has teased that her Mean Girls soundtrack partner Megan Thee Stallion could also appear during the episode. She teased that she "would love" to have the rapper join her for a performance of "Not My Fault."

“SNL” airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.

Watch the promo video here:

Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC