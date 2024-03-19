Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Sing 'No Help From God' by Ryan Bingham

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Ramin Karimloo sing 'No Help From God' by Ryan Bingham below!

Ramin sings and plays the piano on the stage of a theater, accompanied by a violin player and cello player.

About Ramin Karimloo

Ramin Karimloo most recently has been starring for the past two seasons as ‘Kian Madani’ in the BBC One medical drama, “Holby City.”

He is best known to American audiences in his critically acclaimed portrayal of ‘Jean Valjean’ in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables for which he was nominated for the 2014 Tony Award for Leading Actor in a Musical. Other Broadway / NYC includes ‘Gleb Vaganov’ in Anastasia (Broadway), ‘Archibald Craven’ in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Center) and White Rabbit, Red Rabbit (Off-Bway).

West End and London theater includes Phantom of the Opera (Phantom), Les Misérables (Valjean), Love Never Dies (Phantom), Miss Saigon (Chris) and Murder Ballad; upcoming London concerts: Sunset Boulevard (Joe Gillis), Rumi: The Musical.

Ramin has played the roles of ‘Che’ in Evita and ‘Judas’ in Jesus Christ Superstar all over the world from the Kennedy Center in DC to Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

Film/TV: “Holby City” (BBC1), “Jesus: His Life” (History Channel), Nativity Rocks (Mirrorball Films), Life’s Too Short (BBC), “Blue Bloods” (CBS), The Spa (Tiger Aspect Productions), The Phantom of the Opera, The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall: 25th Anniversary, Les Misérables in Concert: 25th Anniversary. Upcoming: Tomorrow film.

In addition to his stage credits, Ramin has toured the world performing concerts both as a solo artist and with his band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band. He has released four solo albums on Sony Records: From Now On, Human Heart, The Road to Find Out: East, and The Road to Find Out: South.