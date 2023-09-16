Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen

In a video released in her new Substack newsletter "Between Flights," Liz Callaway sings 'The Spark of Creation' from the Stephen Schwartz musical Children of Eden.

Watch the performance below!

In the video, Callaway says, "It's a song I've been practicing a lot. I'm going to be singing this song in a Stephen Schwartz concert I'm doing next month in Cork, Ireland."

"The subject matter excites me very much, as I am embarking on my new creative challenge."

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. She recently starred in the one-person play “Every Brilliant Thing” at TheatreSquared. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature Anastasia, Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. She received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children’s program on CBS in Boston. Other TV credits include In Performance at the White House, Inside the Actor’s Studio: Stephen Sondheim, The David Letterman Show and Senior Trip (CBS Movie of the Week.) Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has eight solo recordings: Passage of Time, The Beat Goes On, The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off- Broadway, Anywhere I Wander: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser, Merry and Bright, The Essential Liz Callaway, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas, and her newest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim.

