Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen

The song was released via her new Substack newsletter, "Between Flights."

By: Sep. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 4 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

In a video released in her new Substack newsletter "Between Flights," Liz Callaway sings 'The Spark of Creation' from the Stephen Schwartz musical Children of Eden.

Watch the performance below!

In the video, Callaway says, "It's a song I've been practicing a lot. I'm going to be singing this song in a Stephen Schwartz concert I'm doing next month in Cork, Ireland."

"The subject matter excites me very much, as I am embarking on my new creative challenge."

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. She recently starred in the one-person play “Every Brilliant Thing” at TheatreSquared. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature Anastasia, Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. She received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children’s program on CBS in Boston. Other TV credits include In Performance at the White House, Inside the Actor’s Studio: Stephen Sondheim, The David Letterman Show and Senior Trip (CBS Movie of the Week.) Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has eight solo recordings: Passage of Time, The Beat Goes On, The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off- Broadway, Anywhere I Wander: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser, Merry and Bright, The Essential Liz Callaway, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas, and her newest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim.

Subscribe to the newsletter "Between Flights" here.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Tech Problems Photo
SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Tech Problems

The Friday night audience of Sweeney Todd on Broadway attended a different sort of tale this evening as a set malfunction prevented the massive production from proceeding as usual.

2
Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19 Photo
Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19

The Atlantic Theater Company has canceled this weekend's performances of Infinite Life, the world premiere play from Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker due to Covid. Performances from September 15- 17 will be affected by the cancellation. 

3
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Stage Adaptation On The Way From GREY HOUSE Playwright Levi Holloway Photo
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Stage Adaptation On The Way From GREY HOUSE Playwright Levi Holloway

Levi Holloway, the playwright behind the spine-tingling Broadway play Grey House, is currently at work on a stage adaptation of the hit found-footage horror franchise, Paranormal Activity.

4
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Photo
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette

The video featurette offers a brand-new look at scenes from the film, including a first look at Ciara as Nettie and John Baptiste as Grady. Led by Oprah, Winfrey the featurette also includes interviews with the film's stars, like Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., and more.

More Hot Stories For You

SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Set MalfunctionSWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Set Malfunction
Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19
What We Know So Far About DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on BroadwayWhat We Know So Far About DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDSPhotos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Videos

Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains! Video
What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains!
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You