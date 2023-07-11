Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner at KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee

This summer, Midnight Theatre presents "KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee," a monthly concert series featuring the sultry soul and blues inspired vocals of the magnetic Kyle Taylor Parker.

Last month’s concert featured the dynamic vocal stylings of Kayla Davion (Tina, White Girl in Danger) as a special guest). To honor the memory of Tina Turner and to celebrate all the great black artists who have come before, Parker and Davion sang an acoustic rendition of “Simply The Best”. Watch the performance in full below!

Each month, Parker will present a new set list highlighting traditional blues music made famous by the likes of Dinah Washington and Nina Simone, as well as uniquely reworked arrangements of songs from today’s Top 100. With direction by Dionne Figgins (Motown, Smokey Joe’s Cafe) and music directed by Jason May, Parker promises an evening of luxury, levity, and release that is sure to nourish the heart, mind, and soul.

The next concert will be July 31st, with special guests to be announced at a later date.