Video: Watch Highlights from the Original Run of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Mar. 18, 2023  

Wanna be a dancin' man while you can? You can live you wildest dancin' dreams this Broadway season at the Music Box Theatre. Bob Fosse's DANCIN', the American show business legend's landmark musical tribute to the artform that defined his life, officially returned to Broadway 41 years after the original smash-hit production took its final bow.

Under the direction of original star Wayne Cilento, Bob Fosse's DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography.

The musical opens tomorrow, Sunday, March 19, and to celebrate we are flashing back to highlights from the show's original run in 1978.

Can't get enough Dancin'? Check out our Iconic Fosse playlist!

Dancin' TV commercial (1978):

Ann Reinking performs "When Johnny Comes Marching Home" on The Merv Griffin Show:

Cast of Dancin' performs tribute to America on USO Honors Bob Hope:

Cast performs "Sing, Sing, Sing" at the 1978 Tony Awards:

Bob Fosse wins Tony Award for Dancin':

Now check out "Dancin' Man" performed by the 2023 cast!

