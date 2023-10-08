Video: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts presented Behind the Curtain: Ever After in Concert, Oct. 6-7. This special event kicked off the Ordway's 2023-2024 season and gave audiences an exclusive look at the latest songs from a musical in development, Ever After, based on the 1998 film starring Drew Barrymore.

Watch Erika Henningson's performance of "Tell That Girl" from the musical written by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich below!

Erika Henningsen, who originated the starring role of Cady Heron in the hit musical, Mean Girls, portrayed Danielle de Barbarac in the concert event. Jason Gotay, who starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark and Rafa Caparros in HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" reboot portrayed Henry. David Garrison, best known as Steve Rhoades on "Married With Children," portrayed Leonardo da Vinci.

During this special concert event, the music took audiences through the story of Danielle de Barbarac as she risks everything to save a friend from an unjust fate, capturing the heart and imagination of a country along the way. With the help of none other than Leonardo da Vinci, Danielle must decide who she is, what she'll fight for, and how far she'll go for love.

The concert included music by Zina Goldrich and lyrics by Marcy Heisler, and direction by Marlo Hunter. The musical in development features a book by Kate Wetherhead. In addition to a cast of four Broadway singers, the show also included comments from members of the creative team and music from a local 14-piece orchestra and the three-time Grammy Award winning Sounds of Blackness, a vocal and instrumental ensemble based in the Twin Cities. There were post-show talkbacks with members of the cast and creative team.

ABOUT Erika Henningsen

Erika Henningsen is a Bay Area native and is most known for originating the starring role of Cady Heron in the hit, Tony Award nominated musical, Mean Girls. She was reunited with Tina Fey when she went on to recur as Young Gloria on Peacock's acclaimed series, "Girls5Eva." Other theater credits include Fantine opposite Ramin Karimloo in the recent revival of Les Miserables. She originated the title role of Joy in the musical adaptation, based on the life of Joy Managano, which premiered at the George Street Playhouse. Other roles: Nellie Forbush in South Pacific & Sophie in Mamma Mia! (PCLO), Nina in the Dear World opposite Tyne Daly. Her solo show, Raise Your Standards has played to sold out venues in New York City & San Francisco. Additional TV credits include CBS All Access' "Blue Bloods," HBO's "That Damn Michael Che" and Tracy Oliver's original comedy, "Harlem," for Amazon. She can be heard as the leading voice actor in Apple's upcoming musical animation series, "Hazbin Hotel."