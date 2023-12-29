Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt in PBS Concert Special Preview

This New Year’s Eve, join enchanting star of the stage and screen, Cynthia Erivo, for a musical celebration filmed at the Kennedy Center.

Watch a first look at the concert below as the Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning star of "The Color Purple" continues to prove herself as a force to be reckoned with. The first look features Erivo singing "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinéad O'Connor.

Joining Oscar-nominated Erivo are Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award–winning actor and recording artist, Ben Platt (Parade, Dear Evan Hansen), and Tony, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner, Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square, Slave Play), in a joyous celebration perfect for ringing in the New Year, under the direction of Emmy-Award Winning music director and producer Rickey Minor.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER “Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration” premieres Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8-9 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org and the PBS App.

Throughout the concert special, Erivo takes the audience on a musical journey through a diverse repertoire which traverses various genres, including Broadway, Motown, Soul, Rock, Folk, Blues, and R&B, and shares her personal reflections and stories behind the music. Throughout the evening, friends Platt and Kalukango join her, bringing their powerful voices and favorite songs to the Kennedy Center stage.

Erivo has taken the world by storm since bursting onto the West End and Broadway stages in “The Color Purple.” An actress, singer, author, and producer, Erivo has received worldwide critical acclaim for her work, including Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Awards as well as Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations.

Erivo has starred in “Harriet”, “Genius: Aretha,” “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” and is set to star as Elphaba in the upcoming John M. Chu film adaptation of the hit musical “WICKED.” Erivo also starred in, executive produced, and co-wrote and sang a feature song for her upcoming film “Drift,” which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and will be released this February.

