Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt in PBS Concert Special Preview

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER “Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration” premieres Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8-9 p.m. ET on PBS.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: The Broadway Shows of 2023 Photo 1 Video: The Broadway Shows of 2023
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 3 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 4 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January

Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt in PBS Concert Special Preview

This New Year’s Eve, join enchanting star of the stage and screen, Cynthia Erivo, for a musical celebration filmed at the Kennedy Center.

Watch a first look at the concert below as the Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning star of "The Color Purple" continues to prove herself as a force to be reckoned with. The first look features Erivo singing "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinéad O'Connor. 

Joining Oscar-nominated Erivo are Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award–winning actor and recording artist, Ben Platt (Parade, Dear Evan Hansen), and Tony, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner, Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square, Slave Play), in a joyous celebration perfect for ringing in the New Year, under the direction of Emmy-Award Winning music director and producer Rickey Minor.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER “Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration” premieres Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8-9 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org and the PBS App.

Throughout the concert special, Erivo takes the audience on a musical journey through a diverse repertoire which traverses various genres, including Broadway, Motown, Soul, Rock, Folk, Blues, and R&B, and shares her personal reflections and stories behind the music. Throughout the evening, friends Platt and Kalukango join her, bringing their powerful voices and favorite songs to the Kennedy Center stage. 

Erivo has taken the world by storm since bursting onto the West End and Broadway stages in “The Color Purple.” An actress, singer, author, and producer, Erivo has received worldwide critical acclaim for her work, including Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Awards as well as Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations.

Erivo has starred in “Harriet”, “Genius: Aretha,” “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” and is set to star as Elphaba in the upcoming John M. Chu film adaptation of the hit musical “WICKED.” Erivo also starred in, executive produced, and co-wrote and sang a feature song for her upcoming film “Drift,” which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and will be released this February. 

Watch the preview here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Lance Bass Joins SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE as Producer Photo
Lance Bass Joins SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE as Producer

SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute opened earlier this month (Dec. 1) and performs through January 14, 2024, at The Bourbon Room. The production has revealed that Lance Bass has joined Scissorhands as a producer, as the production eyes a run in NYC, London, or Toronto. 

2
Video: The Broadway Shows of 2023 Photo
Video: The Broadway Shows of 2023

How do you measure a year? In overtures? In dance breaks? Standing ovations? Today, we measure 2023 in shows. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great.

3
Tamika Lawrence and Caleb Teicher Join Lineup for KTPs Juke Joint Jubilee Photo
Tamika Lawrence and Caleb Teicher Join Lineup for KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee

Back by popular demand, KTP’s Juke Joint Jubilee is a bimonthly artist salon created and curated by Broadway veteran Kyle Taylor Parker and presented by Midnight Theatre; a new luxury performance venue in Hudson Yards.

4
Video: Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

Watch a montage of Purlie Victorious on Broadway, starring Leslie Odom Jr. & more!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch the Explosive First Conversation between Natalia Grace & Adoptive Father Michael Barnett in THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS PreviewVideo: Watch the Explosive First Conversation between Natalia Grace & Adoptive Father Michael Barnett in THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Why Oprah Didn't Make a Cameo in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie MusicalWhy Oprah Didn't Make a Cameo in THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?
Final Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now StreamingFinal Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now Streaming

Videos

The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Video
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SIX

Recommended For You