Video: Watch Ben Platt Perform & Talk Broadway Residency on THE VIEW

Fresh off the announcement about his upcoming Broadway residency, Ben Platt appeared on The View today to perform his new single.

Before the performance, Platt opened up about what inspired his new record, "Honeymind," which is set to be released on May 31.

"When I started writing this album, I got very inspired by some of the great Americana singer/songwriters, like Paul Simon and James Taylor, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac," Platt shared. "I think as a queer person, I listen to that music and, of course, I relate to it and I love it because it's so beautiful and universal but I think I always wished there was something in that stylistic canon or in that world that was speaking expressively to the queer experience."

Platt also opened up about the upcoming residency, which will take place at the newly-renovated Palace Theatre on Broadway. The Tony-winner will play Tuesday, May 28 through Saturday, June 15 for 18 performances only. Tickets are on sale now.

"My foremothers, Liza and Judy, before me christened this space. It used to be the center of vaudeville. It's such a storied, storied house. Recently reopened and refurbished and I get to play my own music on a Broadway stage which is like my wildest, wildest dream," Platt shared.

The residency will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden who collaborated with Platt on the 2023 Tony Award-winning revival of Parade, which also earned Platt a Tony nomination.

Watch Ben Platt perform his new song, "Andrew," on The View here:

Watch Ben Platt discuss his Broadway residency here: