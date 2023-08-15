Video: WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good'

Electric Owl Studios, the greenest studio on earth, opened their doors to the Broadway Green Alliance and the stars of Wicked, Olivia Valli (Elphaba) and Celia Hottenstein (Glinda), to highlight the importance of creating sustainable production practices. Valli and Hottenstein toured the Electric Owl Studios campus and along the way learned tips on ways fans can implement green practices into their everyday lives. Following the tour, they performed a special rendition of “For Good” from Wicked to encourage fans to join the fight to change the planet for good.

Green tips shared in the video include:

-Increasing local biodiversity by planting native plants

-Dehydration of food to reduce food waste and greenhouse gas emissions

-Installing solar panels to reduce energy bills and waste

Watch below!

Electric Owl Studios Atlanta is a 300,000 square foot production facility and is the world’s first LEED Gold certified studio, making Electric Owl the largest, greenest studio on earth. Electric Owl’s Atlanta facility aims to minimize environmental impact by taking measures to reduce production’s carbon footprint and generate clean energy by including: LED light, EV charging stations, solar panels, living walls, high efficiency HVAC, carbon-negative concrete, rainwater harvesting and reuse, smart thermostats, food composting, solar golf carts, water refill stations and more – making them the world's greenest studio with a commitment to quality, community and sustainability. To learn more about Electric Owl Studios, visit https://electricowlstudios.com/.

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices. The BGA was launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League and is a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. They host a wide range of programs at the intersection of theatre and sustainability - from recycling collection drives in Times Square to a nationwide network of green theatre advocates. The BGA cultivates a space for theatre makers and fans to work toward the well-being of all people and our planet, and build a sustainable theatre movement on Broadway and beyond. To learn more about BGA, visit https://www.broadwaygreen.com/.



