Video: Vanessa Williams Sings 'Children Will Listen' at Signature Theatre Gala

Watch Vanessa Williams sing "Children Will Listen" from Into the Woods moments after accepting the 2026 Sondheim Award at Signature Theatre's annual Gala.

The 35th annual gala honored 35 years of Signature storytellers in the Edison Ballroom and raised $680,000. Signature’s singular programming model highlights revelatory dialogues within artists’ bodies of work and the magnetic movements of artists’ interests across time. Taking the organization’s tradition of artist-centric galas to a whole new level, the event considered the rich entirety of the company’s programming through its enduring relationships with these visionaries.

The event was also attended by Signature playwrights, artists, and supporters including Heather Christian, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Samuel D. Hunter, David Henry Hwang, Bill Irwin, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney, Edward Norton, and Billy Porter.