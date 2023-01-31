Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison Gets Ready to Take the Stage at 54 Below

No... Maybe... Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison runs February 3-4, 2023 at 54 Below.

Jan. 31, 2023  

In the course of the past year, John-Andrew Morrison has made his Broadway debut, starred in one of the most talked about shows of the season, and even earned a Tony nomination. What comes next? A show at 54 Below, of course!

Love? Ain't it grand...and confusing. Morrison tries to figure it out with songs from Broadway and beyond in 'No... Maybe... Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison', running February 3 and 4. A funny, sassy, and heartfelt evening awaits you.

John-Andrew is a singer and actor with credits including A Strange Loop on Broadway, Blues for an Alabama Sky Off-Broadway with Keen Company, and performances at many NYC hot spots including 54 Below, Joe's Pub, The Beechman, and Ars Nova. This is a night you won't want to miss!

"This last year has been dreams becoming lived experience," Morrison explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "54 Below actually holds a lot of sweet memories for me. A Strange Loop had one of its most important development shows here. [Jennifer Ashley] Tepper gave us a night at which we performed songs from A Strange Loop and that show was the show that got us our first set of producers and moved the show down the chain. Every time that I'm here I remember that night and how exciting it was. It kinda changed all of our destinies."

Below, watch as he chats more about what audiences can expect from the show and gives us a very special sneak peek of "Losing My Mind" from Follies.




Video: Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison Gets Ready to Take the Stage at 54 Below
