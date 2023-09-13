Video: Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

The production  is running at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival through September 17.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

The world premiere musical Penelope is now playing! The production  is running at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival through September 17. Check out a video of Tatiana Wechsler singing in an all new preview below!

Penelope features music & lyrics by Alex  Bechtel, a book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, & Eva Steinmetz, and directed by Eva  Steinmetz. 

Penelope features Tatiana Wechsler* as Penelope, with Christine Bokhour* serving as the  Penelope understudy. 

Penelope will feature costume design by Rebecca Kanach and lighting design by Oona Curley.  The show will feature orchestrations and arrangements by composer Alex Bechtel. Daniel  Kelly will serve as music director. 

A re-imagining of the story of The Odyssey from the point of view of a character often relegated  to the margins of the story, Penelope is a musical love letter to all those who wait: For someone  they love. For something they believe in. And hope that the wait will end well. An intimate and  explosive music theater piece, Penelope invites the audience to join in a ritual act of storytelling  to release the pent-up grief, anger, love and longing that are so familiar after the last three  years. Penelope was developed, in part, through the Founders’ Club Residency as part of the  Orchard Project (Ari Edelson, Artistic Director.) 






