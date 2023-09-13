Video: Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

The world premiere musical Penelope is now playing! The production is running at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival through September 17. Check out a video of Tatiana Wechsler singing in an all new preview below!

Penelope features music & lyrics by Alex Bechtel, a book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, & Eva Steinmetz, and directed by Eva Steinmetz.

Penelope features Tatiana Wechsler* as Penelope, with Christine Bokhour* serving as the Penelope understudy.

Penelope will feature costume design by Rebecca Kanach and lighting design by Oona Curley. The show will feature orchestrations and arrangements by composer Alex Bechtel. Daniel Kelly will serve as music director.

A re-imagining of the story of The Odyssey from the point of view of a character often relegated to the margins of the story, Penelope is a musical love letter to all those who wait: For someone they love. For something they believe in. And hope that the wait will end well. An intimate and explosive music theater piece, Penelope invites the audience to join in a ritual act of storytelling to release the pent-up grief, anger, love and longing that are so familiar after the last three years. Penelope was developed, in part, through the Founders’ Club Residency as part of the Orchard Project (Ari Edelson, Artistic Director.)