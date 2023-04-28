Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: THE FEARS Cast Explains What the New Play Is All About

The Fears is running at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Previews are now underway for Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh's New York City theatrical producing debut- the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang (Every Girl Gets Her Man, Greetings from Tim Buckley), and directed by Dan Algrant ("Sex and the City," People I Know). The production will open May 18, 2023 Off-Broadway at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street) for a limited engagement.

The cast includes Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave, Some Kind of Wonderful, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Kerry Bishé (Argo, AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire," Showtime's "Penny Dreadful") Natalie Woolams-Torres (Tiny Beautiful Things, NBC's "Chicago Med" and "New Amsterdam"), and Jess Gabor ("The Machine," "Shameless"), Mehran Khaghani (HBO's "High Maintenance"), Carl Hendrick Louis (1984, NBC's "Manifest," Netflix's "Mindhunter"), and Robyn Peterson (Public Theater's Talk Radio, Pretty Woman, HBO's "The Sopranos"), Joe Joseph (The Kite Runner, The Band's Visit), Dee Pelletier (The Minutes, August: Osage County), Suni Reyes ("Billions"), Britian Seibert (FX's "The Retreat").

Every week at a Buddhist center in New York City, a diverse group of fractured souls share a commitment to eccentric yet restorative teachings providing solace from their personal turmoil. When their newest member shows up without knowing the rules, it sets off heated confrontations and deep meditations on how finding peace in a city of millions can be insanely hilarious.








