Video: THE FEARS Cast Explains What the New Play Is All About

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (sex, lies, and videotape, Traffic, Erin Brockovich), will make his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang (Every Girl Gets Her Man, Greetings from Tim Buckley), and directed by Dan Algrant (“Sex and the City,” People I Know). The company of the play met the press this week! Check out photos of the event!