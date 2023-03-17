Video: Stephanie Mills & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Home' From THE WIZ on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Grammy Award-winning artist Stephanie Mills appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show today, performing "Home" with Hudson and "Be A Lion" from The Wiz.

Stephanie Mills originated the role of Dorothy in the original 1975 Broadway production of The Wiz. She later returned to The Wiz to play Aunt Em in the 2015 live production on NBC.

Based on L. Frank Baum's children's book, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz", The Wiz takes one of the world's most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages. A new production of The Wiz will tour later this year, before landing on Broadway in 2024.

Following her groundbreaking performance in The Wiz, Mills went on to release five bestselling albums and ten Billboard #1 singles.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Watch the pair sing "Home" here:

Watch Mills perform "Be A Lion" here:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.