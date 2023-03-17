Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Stephanie Mills & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Home' From THE WIZ on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Grammy Award-winning artist Stephanie Mills appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show today, performing "Home" with Hudson and "Be A Lion" from The Wiz.

Stephanie Mills originated the role of Dorothy in the original 1975 Broadway production of The Wiz. She later returned to The Wiz to play Aunt Em in the 2015 live production on NBC.

Based on L. Frank Baum's children's book, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz", The Wiz takes one of the world's most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages. A new production of The Wiz will tour later this year, before landing on Broadway in 2024.

Following her groundbreaking performance in The Wiz, Mills went on to release five bestselling albums and ten Billboard #1 singles.

Watch the pair sing "Home" here:

Watch Mills perform "Be A Lion" here:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



The design team has been announced for the all-new production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz. The Wiz will launch a national tour in Fall of 2023 in Baltimore, MD before returning to Broadway for a limited engagement in the 2023/24 season. Learn more about the team and the production here!

