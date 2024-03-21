Video: Stars of LEMPICKA and HADESTOWN Gather to Celebrate Unveiling of Chavkin Way

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, the city of New York renamed 48th Street “Chavkin Way” to celebrate Tony Award-winning director, Rachel Chavkin, helming two Broadway productions right across from one another on that street – Lempicka at the Longacre Theatre and Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Lempicka, the much anticipated musical about the life of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, began performances on March 19 to a sold-out crowd, while the Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown is set to celebrate 5 years on Broadway next month.

On hand to celebrate the occasion were stars from each cast including Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Beth Leavel, Jon Jon Briones, Amber Iman, Isa Briones, Phillip Boykin, and more. A commissioner from the New York City Mayor’s office was on hand to give brief remarks and reveal the newly installed street sign.

Watch as Lempicka's Beth Leavel welcomes both casts to Chavkin Way as Rachel unveils the new sign!