Video: See Highlights From ¡AMERICANO! at New World Stages

Get your first look at the cast of ¡Americano! in action with new highlights from the show!

This new American musical is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government.

The new musical will play a limited engagement through June 19 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street.) Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.